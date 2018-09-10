DC Solar FanGrounds to Host Driver Appearances & More During Grand Opening Weekend

As Richmond Raceway (Richmond) prepares for the grand opening race weekend of the DC Solar FanGrounds (FanGrounds), the track will now offer new fan experiences and amenities in the modernized infield. The DC Solar FanGrounds is part of Richmond Raceway Reimagined, the track’s $30-million infield redevelopment project that has been completed over the past year.

Fans can start their DC Solar FanGrounds experience by using the new Eternal Fan Pedestrian Tunnel to access the infield. The tunnel has an expanded width to make traveling from the grandstands to the infield more convenient. Fans can purchase plaques as part of the Fan Memories program by Eternal Fan that will be placed on the infield side of the tunnel. These plaques are to honor Richmond’s dedicated fans who want to share their memories at the track. To learn more about the Fan Memories program, visit richmondraceway.com/ fanmemories.

DC Solar FanGrounds passholders will have access to the first of its kind fan-viewing walkways in the new Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garages on Friday beginning at 9 a.m. On Saturday, garage access has been extended to open at noon for RICHMOND NATION members and 1 p.m. for all fans with a DC Solar FanGrounds pass. They will also have Pit Access from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Fans will enjoy NASCAR celebrity appearances, music, all-new Pre-Race Ceremonies & Driver Introductions, and more in the Markel Entertainment Plaza located in Turn 1. A DJ located in the plaza will provide fans with the latest songs in between driver appearances scheduled throughout race weekend.

Below is a schedule of appearances available in the Markel Entertainment Plaza:

Friday, September 21

1:00 p.m. – Hermie Sadler, NASCAR Pit Reporter, FOX Sports

3:00 p.m. – Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Q&A

3:20 p.m. – Brad Keselowski & Joey Logano Trivia

Saturday, September 22

3:15 p.m. – Denny Hamlin & Daniel Suarez Autograph Session Wristbands will be distributed at the Virginia is for Racing Lovers Welcome Center on Saturday at 2 p.m.

4:10 p.m. – Clint Bowyer Q&A

4:45 p.m. – Bubba Wallace Giant Jenga

Time and driver availability subject to change.

Fans can also visit the various neighborhoods in the DC Solar FanGrounds, including the M&M’s Neighborhood. Visitors will not be able to miss the colorful M&M’S Neighborhood located at the shade structure to the left of Victory Lane, along with exclusive activations and concession branding in the neighborhood. Mars, Incorporated confections and products will be available at concessions in the DC Solar FanGrounds.

Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) will bring “Virginia is for Racing Lovers” to the DC Solar FanGrounds. A standalone Virginia Tourism Visitor Center will be located in the modernized infield to help fans plan to make the most of their travel experience in Virginia.

There will be more announcements about experiences and programming over the next two weeks leading to the first-ever NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend at Richmond. This will include more details on the all-new expanded Pre-Race Ceremonies & Driver Introductions that will immerse fans like never before. There will also be a new Monster Energy Series garage experience that share the history of motorsports in Racing Virginia.

Fans will not want to miss any of the on-track action as they can now stay in the FanGrounds for entire races. For more information on the DC Solar FanGrounds, visit richmondraceway.com/fangrounds . For the full NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend schedule, visit richmondraceway.com/schedule.

Richmond Raceway PR