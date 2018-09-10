Season Tickets for 2019 Racing Season On Sale Wednesday

The 2019 season ticket packages for Texas Motor Speedway go on sale Wednesday, and that will be music to the ears of race fans.



Renewing or new season ticket holders, in addition to reserved season camping purchasers, that make a down payment toward a reserved seat or camping spot for the 2019 racing season will receive a free Bluetooth portable speaker. Deposits start as low as $20 for season tickets and $100 for reserved season camping.



The Texas Motor Speedway Bluetooth portable speaker will come in red and grey options. The Texas Motor Speedway Bluetooth speaker will get tailgaters and campers pumped and ready to go racing with its mega-bass stereo audio system. The speaker also includes FM capability, an AUX cable hookup and a TF card slot.



Deposit deadline for current season ticket holders is Nov. 15.



Texas Motor Speedway's popular referral program, which debuted in September of 2017, will return. The referral program provides season ticket holders with the opportunity to earn statement credits for each individual that they refer and convert into a fellow season ticket holder.



Season tickets for the 2019 racing season begin as low as $199 for adults and $30 for kids 12 and under. Season ticket holders will enjoy three unique weekends of racing consisting of the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 NASCAR tripleheader weekend (March 29-31), DXC Technology 600 INDYCAR/NASCAR weekend (June 6-8) and AAA Texas 500 NASCAR Playoff doubleheader weekend (Nov. 1-3). The Tony Stewart Presents the Vankor Texas Sprint Car Nationals on the TMS Dirt Track also will be held during the November race weekend, but is not part of the season ticket package. Season tickets provide a variety of privileges and perks for the entire race season at Texas Motor Speedway as well as a cost savings of up to 41 percent. Additional benefits for season ticket holders include:



Selection of the best seating options available each year

Complimentary pre-race passes for stage-front access for driver introductions and pre-race concerts

Flexible, interest-free payment plans

Half-price VIP pit passes for NASCAR and INDYCAR race weekends

Discounts on parking, merchandise, concessions, camping, Pacesetter Pit Stop Park

Discount on Speedway Club membership, which includes two tickets to the Post-Race

Party and Champagne Toast in the Starlight Dining Room and Lounge to celebrate the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series winner in March and November, and the Verizon IndyCar Series winner in June



For more information on 2019 season tickets and benefits, contact the Texas Motor Speedway Ticket Office at (817) 215-8500 or visit www.texasmotorspeedway.com.



2019 Schedule At-A-Glance



Friday, March 29: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series JAG Metals 350

Saturday, March 30: NASCAR Xfinity Series My Bariatric Solutions 300

Sunday, March 31: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 500

Friday, June 7: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Rattlesnake 400

Saturday, June 8: Verizon IndyCar Series DXC Technology 600

Friday, Nov. 1: Tony Stewart presents the Vankor Texas Sprint Car Nationals (TMS Dirt Track)

Saturday, Nov. 2: NASCAR Xfinity Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 300 (Playoff Race) Tony Stewart presents the Vankor Texas Sprint Car Nationals (TMS Dirt Track)

Sunday, Nov. 3: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series AAA Texas 500 (Playoff Race)

*Race start times TBA



TMS PR