Gular, Reiment and Snyder Win NASCAR titles at Grandview; $25k To Win Freedom 76 This Weekend

For the first time this century there is a NASCAR T.P.Trailers 358 Modified Champion at Grandview Speedway not named Howard, Strunk or Von Dohren. Going back to the previous century it was 1999 when Terry Meitzler won the title. Veteran racer Mike Gular is the 2018 Modified Champion, his first championship, having tallied 3536 points without benefit of a feature win but earned with consistent strong finishes all season.



“My car owner provided us with great equipment,” said Gular. “Over the years my parents have been very supportive of my racing and sacrificed for my racing. My dad (former racer Rudy Gular) was there to see us race many nights and was so happy that we won the title.



“A big thanks goes to car owner Rich Stankiewicz and his roofing business along with Conestoga Valley Custom Kitchens and of course the great team effort. Our consistency paid off for us with the championship. We are hoping we can top off the season with a win in the Freedom 76 on Saturday.”



In the Sportsman division sophomore racing talent Louden Reimert earned the top spot with 2684 points and like Gular did it without benefit of a feature win. Danny Snyder led the Late Model standings all season after rattling off three feature wins early in the season. Snyder tallied 2211 points to win his first title.



Ten time Modified champion Craig Von Dohren won three features and had 3386 points to finish 150 points behind the new champion. Jeff Strunk, another ten time champion, finished third with 3351 points. He had two wins. And the third of the big three, Duane Howard, finished fourth in the final point tallies with 3057 points and no wins.



Defending champion Chuck Schutz finished second in the final Late Model standings with 2053 points and three wins. Wayne Pfeil was a close third with 2023 points and two wins while young Kyle Merkel finished fourth with one win and 2002 counters.



Finishing second to Reimert in the Sportsman standings was Brad Grim with 2549 points and one win. Mike Lisowski took third with 2448 points and two wins.



Unfortunately the final point event of the season, WNPV Radio Championship Night, was rained out as were eight other racing nights counting toward the championship standings.



All attention will now be centered on two big nights of racing action coming up on Friday, September 14, and Saturday, September 15. On Friday, 7 p.m., the Sportsman will race in the Freedom 38 and the Mid Atlantic Sprints will be performing in a full slate of qualifying events topped by a 25 lap feature. Modifieds racing in the Saturday night Freedom 76 will be permitted practice laps. Adult admission is $12 while youngsters 6 through 11 pay $5 and kids under 6 are admitted free. It will also be the last opportunity for fans to purchase the money saving advance adult tickets for the Freedom 76. Advance tickets are priced at $35 with race day tickets costing $40.



On Saturday, September 15th, 7 p.m. the “Granddaddy of Modified Stock Car Classics”, the 48th Annual Freedom 76 paying $25,000 to win, will be presented. A full series of qualifying events will lead up to the 76 lap finale. Adult admission is $40 while youngsters 6 thru 11 pay $10 and kids under 6 are admitted free.



The Freedom 76 has a September 22nd rain date while the Friday events do not have a rain date.



Check out all information on the Freedom 76 at www.grandviewspeedway.com and click on Freedom 76 where there is info for racers and fans.



Grandview Speedway PR