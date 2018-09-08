Mahoning Valley Speedway suffers 10th rainout of season

In what has easily been the most weather hampered season ever at Mahoning Valley Speedway, a mindboggling 10th rainout forced the cancellation of Saturday’s races.



While the day started out with a promising forecast by late afternoon things took a turn for the worst as persistent rain forced track management no choice but to call off the night’s program.



With only two regular point races to go, weather permitting, this will go down as the shortest season in history as to date only 12 race nights have been achieved.



Next Saturday, September 15 at 6:00 pm will be a six division program of Modifieds, Late Models, Street Stocks, Dirt Mods, Pro 4s and Hobby Stocks. The Pro 4s will be running in a special 40-lap $400-to win main event.



The following Saturday, September 22 is the final day of points for all seven classes.



For additional news and updates log onto www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com or Facebook. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located just a few miles west of Lehighton on PA 443 and is adjacent to the Mahoning Valley Farmers Market.



MVS PR