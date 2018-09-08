Official Announcement 9-08-18 from Larry King Law's Langley Speedway

With the anticipation of the coming rains this afternoon and into the evening from the areas degraded forecast. Track officials made the tough call to cancel tonight’s race program for, “The Crossings at Oakbrooke, Night at the Races”. Next week (9-15-18), the action continues and the lights will be on when, “Performance Plus Night at the Races”, highlights the evening. Taylor Waste Late Models, Old Skool Video Games Super Streets and Riverside Paper Pro Six will be in action. The night will also feature the Carroll’s Automotive UCars, ERA Realtor Winged Champ Karts and the popular Bojangles Enduros. Green flag racing to begin at 7pm as series/division points championships are on the line. For driver interviews requests, please contact the track at 757-865-RACE, will see you at the races.



Note: (Race Card for 9-15-18 is subject to change)

Langley Speedway PR