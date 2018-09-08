Statement about FGL Fest Saturday at IMS

08 Sep 2018
Statement about FGL Fest Saturday at IMS

We deeply regret to announce that today's FGL Fest at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway has been canceled. This decision was made after a comprehensive review of current and forecasted weather conditions, and with the safety of event attendees as our top priority.

All concert tickets purchased online through Ticketmaster.com , IMS.com, FGLFest.com or LiveNation.com or at the IMS Ticket Office will be refunded. If tickets were bought with a credit card, a credit will be issued to the account used for the purchase. Credits will be issued from the point-of-sale vendor tickets were purchased from.

