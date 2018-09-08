Statement about FGL Fest Saturday at IMS

We deeply regret to announce that today's FGL Fest at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway has been canceled. This decision was made after a comprehensive review of current and forecasted weather conditions, and with the safety of event attendees as our top priority.

All concert tickets purchased online through Ticketmaster.com , IMS.com, FGLFest.com or LiveNation.com or at the IMS Ticket Office will be refunded. If tickets were bought with a credit card, a credit will be issued to the account used for the purchase. Credits will be issued from the point-of-sale vendor tickets were purchased from.

IMS PR