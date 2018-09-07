Balance of World 100 Postponed To October 12th and 13th

A dire forecast that will bring several inches of flooding rain to the area has forced Eldora Speedway officials to postpone the balance of the 48th World 100 weekend to Friday, October 12th and Saturday, October 13th.

“The news on the weather just keeps getting worse, flash flood watches are becoming warnings and green on the radar is turning red,” said Roger Slack, General Manager. “We need to be mindful of the safety of our fans, guests and competitors. There is a lot of rain coming, the Wabash is rising quickly, the infield may flood, and we are expecting very heavy winds. It’s best that we get the campers and racers on their way back home and hold the event in far more enjoyable conditions on October 12th and 13th.”

The postponement turns Eldora’s #LastCallForThemAll season finale into a three-day blockbuster with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series already scheduled for Sunday, October 14th.

This announcement is being made in the interest of public safety. Fans and competitors should retain all tickets, wristbands and camping permits as rainchecks for the rescheduled event. Full details will be posted on www.EldoraSpeedway.com when available.

Eldora Speedway PR