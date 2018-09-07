NASCAR and Track Championships To Be Decided Saturday at Grandview Speedway

The Championship Chase comes to an end on Saturday night, September 8th, at Grandview Speedway. The WNPV1440 Championship Night will feature an action packed night of stock car racing that will see racers battling for the championships and for many the opportunity to improve their final standings so they get a bigger share of the NASCAR/track point money. Racing will see the first heat having a 7:30 p.m. starting time.



Mike Gular has been the point leader in the T.P.Trailers 358 Modifieds most of the season and he is looking to wrap up his first championship. Perhaps he will even win that elusive first feature of the season.



Sophomore standout Louden Reimert has not won a feature in the Sportsman division but like Gular he has used consistent performance to tally 2684 points to hold a 135 point edge over Brad Grim and 236 counters more than Mike Lisowski.



And in the Late Models, much like Gular and Reimert, Danny Snyder has set the pace in the point battle for the season and looks to take his first title. Defending champion Chuck Schutz has been making a late season charge to win another title.



All three divisions will be in action on Saturday night. And there is a great Low Down and Dirty Internet Radio Meet & Greet featuring Forrest Rogers Memorial winner Ray Swinehart, 10 time champion Jeff Strunk and Modified talent Jared Umbenhauer. It gets underway at the main gate area at 5 p.m.



This will be the final night of racing for the Late Models while the Sportsman return on Friday night, September 14th in a doubleheader Freedom 38 show that will also feature the exciting Mid Atlantic Sprint Series in a 7:30 p.m. show. The Sportsman will run in a non-points race. Adult admission is $12, youngsters 6 thru 11 pay $5 and under 6 are admitted free.



Modified racers will be looking forward to the $25,000 to win 48th Annual Freedom 76 set for 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 15th. Many will be using this night as an opportunity to test and tune for the big money event.



Advance tickets are available at the track prior to September 15th for the Freedom 76 and are priced at $35 while on race day they are priced at $40.



Admission for the Saturday night September 8th WNPV Radio tripleheader is $15 for adults, youngsters under 12 are admitted free.



This will be the last chance to sponsor a lap for the Freedom 76. The laps are priced at $20 and can be purchased from Tina Rogers or Tommy Kramer at the track.



Additional information is available. Including Freedom 76 entry forms, at www.grandviewspeedway.com, Facebook or telephone 610.754.7688.



Grandview Speedway PR