Field Set for PWBA Tour Championship at Richmond Raceway on September 17-19

Before Richmond Raceway’s first-ever NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend, presented by Who’s Your Driver, gets underway on Sept. 21-22, the top 16 players in the Professional Women’s Bowling Association (PWBA) will battle in the pinnacle event of their season. The PWBA Tour Championship, the final major championship of the 2018 PWBA Tour season, returns to the historic Old Dominion Building for the second consecutive season on Sept. 17-19 as part of Richmond’s Fall Playoff Race Weekend.

The field has now been set for PWBA Tour Championship. The bowlers competing for the coveted title are: Shannon O’Keefe, Danielle McEwan, Stefanie Johnson, Liz Johnson, Liz Kuhlkin, Jordan Richard, Bryanna Coté, Rocio Restrepo, Josie Barnes, Erin McCarthy, Diana Zavjalova, Kelly Kulick, Maria Jose Rodriguez, Missy Parkin, Shannon Pluhowsky, and Lindsay Boomershine.

O’Keefe, the defending 2017 PWBA Tour Championship winner, is the top seed and has wrapped up the 2018 PWBA Player of the Year award. She had two victories this season, including the United States Bowling Congress Queens. McEwan, who won the PWBA Fountain Valley Open, earned the No. 2 seed. As the top two seeds, O’Keefe and McEwan will receive byes to the semifinal matches.

Stefanie Johnson recently won her first career major at the QubicaAMF PWBA Players Championship, which also brought her the No. 3 seed. Liz Johnson, three-time PWBA Player of the Year, won two titles this season and will be the No. 4 seed. Both bowlers will receive first-round byes in the bracket.

The 16-player field for the PWBA Tour Championship is comprised of PWBA members who won a 2018 event and was completed by point earners for the season. The finals will be televised live on the CBS Sports Network on Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. (Eastern).

The full schedule of events for the PWBA Tour Championship is below. All times are Eastern:

Monday, Sept. 17 Session 1: Matches 1-6 at Noon, 3 p.m., 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 18 Session 2: Matches 7-12 at Noon, 3 p.m., 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 19 PWBA Tour Championship finals at 8 p.m.

Doors open to the public 90 minutes before bowling gets underway each day.

“As the Capital City becomes a NASCAR playoff city for our first-ever NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend, we look forward to welcoming back the PWBA Tour Championship to start the championship week in Richmond,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “This world-class event continues to add to the fan experience as part our Fall Playoff Race Weekend, presented by Who’s Your Driver.”

“Last year’s event was simply tremendous, from the fantastic arena to the support we received throughout the week from the fans,” said Shannon O’Keefe, defending 2017 PWBA Tour Championship winner. “I’m excited that I will be part of the field once again.”

QubicaAMF, whose U.S. headquarters are in Richmond, once again will build four state-of-the-art lanes inside the historic Old Dominion Building for the event. QubicaAMF is the world’s largest manufacturer of bowling products.

The bowling industry also will be represented on the track as Go Bowling, the consumer-facing brand of the bowling industry, is the entitlement sponsor of the Go Bowling 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff race that will be part of Richmond’s first-ever NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend.

Tickets for the PWBA Tour Championship are $25 for a three-day pass (Sept. 17-19). Individual tickets for the televised finals of the PWBA Tour Championship on Sept. 19 are $20. On Sept. 17-18, there will be two sessions each day with individual tickets $10 per event. Tickets are available at the Richmond Ticket Office, via phone at 866-455-7223, or online at richmondracewaycomplex.com.

To learn more about the PWBA Tour Championship, visit PWBA.com for information about the PWBA Tour, including the Tour Championship bracket, news, player biographies and more.

Richmond Raceway PR