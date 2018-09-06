Laps for Life Blood Drive Returns on Sept. 11

The American Red Cross and Charlotte Motor Speedway have again joined forces to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. On Tuesday, eligible blood donors can give blood in memory of Sept. 11 victims at the Laps for Life Blood Drive from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

All presenting donors will receive two tickets to Bojangles’ Qualifying on Sept. 28 as well as an opportunity to ride in a pace car around the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™ -- which will be used during the Sept. 28-30 Bank of America ROVAL™ 400. Additionally, donors will receive a commemorative Laps for Life shirt, a Laps for Life gift bag, a coupon for a free Sport Clips haircut and a block party grill out courtesy of Suburban Propane.

The blood drive kicks off with an opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m. on the Avenue of Flags by the speedway’s ticket office. A moment of silence will take place at 9:32 a.m. The blood drive will be held in the Paddock Club located in the speedway’s infield from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To participate, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS (733-2767). All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

CMS PR