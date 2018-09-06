Logano, recording artist Frankie Moreno to headline Pennzoil Performance Party for RV guests in Neon Garage following World of Westgate 200

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs driver Joey Logano and renowned recording artist Frankie Moreno highlight an exciting lineup planned for the Pennzoil Performance Party at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, Sept. 14.

The speedway is hosting the party in its world famous Neon Garage as a thank you to RV ticketholders for making LVMS their home away from home during the South Point 400 race week. The celebration will immediately follow the World of Westgate 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race and will include music, driver appearances, giveaways and more.

The Pennzoil Performance Party will tentatively begin at 8 p.m. Pacific Time, as soon as the checkered flag drops on the 134-lap NCWTS race, and will run until 10:30 p.m. RV guests will be allowed in the Neon Garage beginning at 8 p.m., and shuttles to the RV lots will run until 11:30.

Logano, driver of the No. 22 Pennzoil Ford for Penske Racing, will make a special appearance, as will the World of Westgate 200 race winner. Fans will be able to take part in Q&A sessions with the drivers during their appearances.

Moreno – a regular at the South Point Showroom and The Smith Center – will perform at the party as well. Moreno has toured with the likes of Billy Currington, Sugarland and Air Supply and wrote the single “Dance With Me” that reached No. 7 on the Top 40 Billboard charts.

LVMS’s South Point 400 weekend begins with the Star Nursery 100 NASCAR K&N Series West race at the Dirt Track on Thursday, Sept. 13, before moving to the superspeedway for three consecutive days. The World of Westgate 200 Camping World Truck Series race is set for Friday, with the DC Solar 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series event following on Saturday and the South Point 400 MENCS playoff kickoff capping the weekend’s racing on Sunday.

Tickets for the South Point 400 weekend are available at www.LVMS.com or 1-800-644-4444.

LVMS PR