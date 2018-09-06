$25,000 To Win Freedom 76 Modified Classic at Grandview Speedway on Saturday, Sept. 15th

The biggest stock car racing event of the season at Grandview Speedway, the 48th Annual Freedom 76, is set for Saturday, September 15th. More than $25,000 is being offered to the winner of what has become the “Granddaddy” of area Modified stock car racing classics. The action gets the green at 7 p.m. A September 22nd rain date is in place.



Ray Swinehart, a former winner of the big event, is being touted as a favorite to win as he just won the Pioneer Pole Buildings Forrest Rogers Memorial adding $10,000 to his bank account. The 66-year-old seems to be on a hot streak as he also recently won a regular Saturday night NASCAR feature. Other past winners expected to be entered include Craig Von Dohren, the all-time leading feature winner at the Bechtelsville clay oval. And there will be Jeff Strunk, a seven time winner, along with three time winner Meme DeSantis, Duane Howard, Mike Gular, Doug Manmiller, and quite possibly six time winner Billy Pauch Sr.



Of course the 48th version of the Freedom 76 will also attract many of the top names in the sport as visiting talents along with a large field of Grandview regulars. You just never know who might show up to try for the $25,000 plus winner’s money.



And on Friday, September 14th the Mid Atlantic Sprint Series along with the Sportsman racers will be in action in the doubleheader Freedom 38. Modifieds entered in the Freedom 76 will be permitted some practice laps as part of the Friday night racing action. Heading up the popular sprint car racing action will be such talents as Jon Haegele, Jeff Geiges, Ryan Stillwagon, and a long list of others.



Bobby Gunther Walsh and his sponsors have added some excitement by posting $1,000 for the Hard Charger in the 76 lap race that will this year have no mandatory fuel stop.



Top performers during the Saturday night qualifying will take part in a Cash Dash paying $1,000 to win.



Adult admission for the Freedom 76 is $40 but advance tickets are available up to and including September 14th and they are priced at $35. Youngsters 6 thru 11 pay $10 and kids under 6 are admitted free.



There is no license required for the Friday and Saturday stock car racing events.



Admission for the Friday, September 14th, Sprint and Sportsman doubleheader, is $12 for adults, $5 for youngsters 6 thru 11 and under 6 are admitted free.



The Freedom 76 has a September 22 rain date while the Friday night event offers no rain date.



Full details on camping, parking, seating and more is available at www.grandviewspeedway.com at the Freedom 76 link. Rules for the race and entry blanks are also available at the same location.



Grandview Speedway, a banked one-third-mile clay track, is located on Passmore Road just off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown,- PA. Telephone 610.754.7688 for information.



Grandview Speedway PR