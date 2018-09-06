South Boston Speedway Season Finale Saturday Night Should Have Lots Of Excitement, Drama

Excitement is always expected at South Boston Speedway, but you should be able to throw a little drama into the mix Saturday night.

It will be championship night Saturday, with titles to be decided in all five divisions during the running of the GCR Presents Spaulding Equipment NASCAR Late Model Twin 75s, the regular-season finale at the .4-mile oval.

Grandstands open at 5:30 p.m. with qualifying set for 6 and the first race taking the green flag at 7. Tickets are $10 for adults with children 12-and-under admitted free with a paying adult.

There will be a full schedule of racing, with twin 75-lappers for the Late Model Stock Division, a 50-lap Limited Sportsman race, a 30-lap Budweiser Pure Stock race, a 15-lap Budweiser Hornets race and a 30-lap Mod 4 race.

Headed into the season-ending evening, the closest point battle is in the Budweiser Pure Stock Division where Daniel Shelton has a slim 22-point margin over Johnny Layne Jr. and is 29 points ahead of third-place Jordan Pickrel. Layne leads the division in wins with three while Shelton has two and Pickrel one.

Trey Crews has seven Limited Sportsman victories this season but hasn’t been able to shake Ross “Boo Boo” Dalton in the point race. Crews carries a 38-point lead into Saturday night’s race, and while his lead is large, it is not insurmountable.

Jesse Yopp raced his way back into the Mod 4 championship picture the last time out when he swept twin 15-lap races. Those two wins broke a string of three straight victories for Dennis Holdren and moved Yopp within 24 points of Holdren in the championship chase.

Defending track Late Model Stock champion Peyton Sellers brings a 41-point lead over Philip Morris into Saturday’s twin 75-lap races. And while the lead seems large, with the two 75-lap races Morris can still overtake Sellers. Morris, who leads the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series national points, has nine South Boston wins in 2018 to Sellers’ two. But Sellers has used consistent finishes and stacked up bonus passing points to lead the championship chase.

Cameron Jarrell, a rookie in the Budweiser Hornets Division, is the only driver who can breathe easy headed into Saturday night. He has won seven of eight races this season and holds a 345-275 lead over Kevin Currin.

SBS PR