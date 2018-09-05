USAC Silver Crown Entry List Revealed For Lucas Oil Raceway Indianapolis

A field of 24 cars is expected for this Saturday's, September 8, USAC Silver Crown "Rich Vogler Classic" at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis with former race winners and champions across the board.

Past LOR Silver Crown winners Kody Swanson, Tanner Swanson, Bobby Santos, Ryan Newman, Russ Gamester and David Byrne are entered along with past champs K. Swanson, Newman, Chris Windom, Jerry Coons, Jr. and Dave Darland, plus 2012 Rookie of the Year Kyle Hamilton and current top Rookie Kyle Robbins, among many others.

Pits open at noon, with practice set for 3pm, qualifying at 6pm and racing at 7pm. The race will be live via pay-per-view on http://www.Speed51.com/ and tape-delayed for a later airing on MAVTV.

Advance adult general admission tickets are $25. Advance tickets for children 11 and under are $10. On the day of race, at the gate, adult general admission tickets are $25 and general admission tickets for children 11 and under are $10. Pit passes are $35 apiece.

It's all part of a doubleheader weekend of racing at the track, as the ARCA Racing Series competes on Friday night in the Shore Lunch 200. Tickets will be available at the gate each day, while advance sale discount tickets for the Shore Lunch 200 are available at Indianapolis area Menards stores.

“RICH VOGLER CLASSIC” ENTRY LIST:

02 TANNER SWANSON/Kingsburg, CA (Bowman Racing)

2 RYAN NEWMAN/South Bend, IN (Johnny Vance Racing)

6 KYLE HAMILTON/Danville, IN (Klatt Enterprises)

7 (R) KYLE ROBBINS/New Castle, IN (KR Racing)

17 CHRIS WINDOM/Canton, IL (Gene Nolen Racing)

18 (R) TRAVIS WELPOTT/Pendleton, IN (Welpott Racing)

20 JERRY COONS, JR./Tucson, AZ (Gene Nolen Racing)

21 ERIC GORDON/Greenfield, IN (Armstrong Racing)

22 BOBBY SANTOS/Franklin, MA (DJ Racing)

24 (R) MIKE HAGGENBOTTOM/Levittown, PA (Haggenbottom Racing)

31 (R) DEREK BISCHAK/Angola, IN (Derek Bischak)

32 DAVE DARLAND/Lincoln, IN (Williams & Wright Racing)

39 MATT GOODNIGHT/Winchester, IN (Goodnight Racing)

40 DAVID BYRNE/Shullsburg, WI (Byrne Racing)

43 JOHN HEYDENREICH/Bloomsburg, PA (Felker/Nix Racing)

51 RUSS GAMESTER/Peru, IN (Gamester Racing)

60 (R) CODY GERHARDT/Fresno, CA (Cody Gerhardt)

63 KODY SWANSON/Kingsburg, CA (DePalma Motorsports)

80 (R) TONI BREIDINGER/Hillsborough, CA (Breidinger Racing)

81 (R) CODY GALLOGLY/Pataskala, OH (Curtis Williams)

91 JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (Hemelgarn Racing)

92 (R) JIM ANDERSON/Joliet, IL (Gene Kazmark)

96 (R) AUSTIN BLAIR/Fairview Heights, IL (Blair Racing)

98 DAVEY HAMILTON, JR./Boise, ID (RPM/Fred Gormly)

(R) represents a USAC Silver Crown Champ Car Series Rookie of the Year contender.

Track Enterprises PR