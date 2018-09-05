Motor Racing Network Returns To Martinsville To Broadcast ValleyStar Credit Union 300

For the second year in a row, the Motor Racing Network will bring live coverage to the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway on September 29.

Veteran announcers Alex Hayden and Steve Post will call the action from the booth, with Dillion Welch in the turns and Woody Cain and Hannah Newhouse will join provide inside analysis and pit reporting.

“This is more than just a race, it truly is an event, and we saw how MRN was able to elevate the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 last year, so it was a no-brainer to have them back,” Speedway President Clay Campbell said. “Not only does it help the fans in attendance, but it helps take to a worldwide audience, who may not be able to make it out.”

Last year’s broadcast of the first race under The Speedway’s LED lighting system saw more than 18,000 people tune into live coverage from the event on MRN’s digital platforms.

“Grassroots racing is experiencing a real resurgence and nowhere is that more evident than the ValleyStar Credit Union 300. The energy and excitement around last year’s race really blew us away and we look forward to helping build the event for years to come,” Motor Racing Network Vice President Chris Schwartz said. “Everyone at MRN is humbled by the opportunity to deliver NASCAR’s biggest Late Model Stock Car race, from the Half Mile of Mayhem, to an international audience and to those at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, September 29."

In addition to being heard online, through MRN.com and its mobile app, the race will be broadcast locally and on select affiliates nationwide.

The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 is NASCAR’s biggest, richest and most prestigious Late Model Stock Car Race, paying $25,000 to the winner with a total purse of more than $100,000.

The day will start with an autograph session at 1 p.m. followed by three 25 lap heat races and a 25 lap “last chance” heat race to set the field.

The 200 lap feature will begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $5 for children 12-and-under. Tickets can be purchased by calling 877.RACE.TIX or online at www.martinsvillespeedway.com.

Martinsville Speedway PR