Tickets for Atlantic City Indoor Auto Racing Events Go On Sale September 12th

Race tickets for the 17th running of the NAPA Know How Indoor Auto Racing Series fueled by VP Racing Fuels weekend will go on sale on Wednesday, September 12.



The race weekend dates have been set for Friday and Saturday, January 25-26, 2019 and will take place once again inside historic Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J.



“The last weekend in January has been the traditional date for the running of Gambler’s Classic and we are pleased to schedule it there once again for next year,” Sammons said. “It’s the date our drivers and fans have told us year after year that they like.”



The lightning fast TQ Midgets will again headline the program which is highlighted by Saturday night’s traditional 40 lap Gambler’s Classic feature event. The quick and agile Champ Karts and the unpredictable and rugged Slingshots will once again be part of the triple header.



Ryan Flores, of Cornelius, N.C. won the 2018 Gambler’s Classic for TQ Midgets. The former New Jersey resident moved south where he’s full-time employed by Penske Racing as a tire changer for the NASCAR Cup team driven by Ryan Blaney. Flores, the 2016 series champion, was a popular winner of his first Gambler’s Classic last year.



Jimmy “Showtime” Blewett of Howell, N.J. finished second in the event last year followed by Justin Bonsignore of Holtsville, N.Y. Bonsignore, the current NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour point leader, won last year’s Indoor Auto Racing Series championship.



Cale Ross of Lambertville, N.J., the Atlantic City Champ Kart winner in 2018, would go on to clinch the Indoor Series championship at the point finale held inside Albany, N.Y.’s Times Union Center. Brett Bieber of Oley, Pa. took the Slingshot headliner last year.



Past Gambler’s Classic TQ Midget feature race winners in addition to 2018 race victor Flores include three time winners Erick Rudolph (2012, 2015, 2017) and Anthony Sesely (2013, 2014, 2016), the late Ted Christopher (2009, 2011), Lou Cicconi, Jr. (2006, 2010), Joe Payne, Sr. (2004, 2007), Andy Mackereth (2003), Jeff Heotzler (2005) and Mike Tidaback (2008).



Indoor auto racing inside Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall dates back to the late 1930s. Indoor racing was revived for the first time in 1965 and continued through 1981 when, with the advent of casino gambling, racing ceased. Sammons brought the event back to life in 2003.



Tickets are available at the Boardwalk Hall Box Office, online at www.ticketmaster.com.



You may also call the Area Auto Racing News/Len Sammons office at 609-888-3618 for tickets Monday through Friday from 9 to 4:30. Those who purchased 2018 tickets from the Area Auto Racing News office should have recently received a renewal letter in the mail. If not, please call the office to renew their seats prior to the public sale date of September 12th.



For more information visit www.indoorautoracing.com.



Indoor Racing PR