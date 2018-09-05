VCU Health Extends Partnership as the Official Health Care Provider of Richmond Raceway

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) announces an extension of VCU Health’s partnership as the official health care provider of the track through 2021. As the official health care provider of Richmond, emergency medical teams from VCU Medical Center will continue to serve NASCAR drivers, teams and fans through the Infield Care Center, the first aid station, and Gate 40 Fan Care Center on every NASCAR race weekend. In addition to the medical stations, VCU Health will contribute to race weekend programming and encouraging healthy living with health facts throughout the facility.

“VCU Health provides first class health care through their top-notch medical teams as the Official Health Care Provider of Richmond Raceway,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “By providing the best care possible for fans, drivers, and teams at the track, VCU Health delivers the same trusted service they give the greater Richmond region every day.”

VCU Medical Center is the only comprehensive Level 1 trauma center in Virginia that is verified in adult, pediatric and burn trauma care. The academic medical center’s state-of-the-art facilities and experienced staff are well-equipped to handle the most complex traumatic injuries with board certified trauma and critical care surgeons around the clock. With five schools, the only full-service children’s hospital in the region, and more than 750 physicians in 200 specialties, VCU Health is the preeminent health institution in the Commonwealth.

The Virginia Commonwealth University Health System is an urban, comprehensive academic medical center in central Virginia established to preserve and restore health for all people, to seek the cause and cure of diseases through innovative research, and to educate those who serve humanity.

“The extension of this partnership means we can continue to provide expert care to NASCAR drivers, teams and fans,” said Dr. Jeff Ferguson, emergency physician at VCU Medical Center. “We look forward to working with our partners from NASCAR, Henrico County, and ETS Ambulance Group to provide seamless high-quality emergency medical care.”

Richmond Raceway PR