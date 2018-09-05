LAST CALL! Advance-Priced Ticket Savings for Talladega Superspeedway’s Doubleheader NASCAR Playoff Weekend, Ends Sept. 9

Last call! Only a few days remain for Talladega Superspeedway fans to save up to $10 per ticket with advance-priced ticket options for the highly-anticipated NASCAR Playoff doubleheader weekend, Oct. 12-14, featuring the 1000Bulbs.com 500 and Talladega 250.

End of day Sunday, Sept. 9, is the final time to save on numerous ticket options for the “wildcard” 1000Bulbs.com 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) race, the second event (of three) in the Round of 12 in the MENCS Playoffs. Last fall’s Talladega winner, Brad Keselowski, put an exclamation point on his entry into the playoffs with a victory this past weekend in the Bojangles Southern 500 at Darlington.

The Talladega 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) race also has playoff implications as it will serve as the final event in the Round of 8 where the field of title contenders will be trimmed from eight to six.

Advance-priced ticket options for the pivotal playoff weekend include the following:

$10 off regular pricing per ticket for the 1000Bulbs.com 500 on Sunday, Oct. 14

$5 off regular pricing per ticket for the Talladega 250 on Saturday, Oct. 13

2-Day ticket packages for both Saturday and Sunday start at only $50 per package

Anyone holding a Sunday ticket to the 1000Bulbs.com 500 will also have access to the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert presented by Wind Creek Casino and Hotel, located in the famous infield at NASCAR’s Party Capital, featuring country music artist Chris Janson.

Kids 12 and younger are admitted FREE on Saturday, which includes the Talladega 250 as well as practice and Foodland/Food Giant Qualifying for Sunday’s 1000Bulbs.com 500. For Sunday, kids 12 and younger receive $50 off regular price grandstand and tower seats, which start as low as $15. Special 2-Day ticket packages for kids 12 and younger start as low as $10.

For more information on Talladega Superspeedway’s advance-priced ticket options, as well as hospitality opportunities (Fan Suites, Premium Box, Paddock Club, Unrestricted and Sunday VIP Experience), simply visit www. talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

