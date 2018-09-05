Annual NASCAR Hauler Parade, presented by Delaware’s Quaint Villages, set for Thursday, Oct. 4 to kick off Oct. 5-7 tripleheader weekend

The annual NASCAR Hauler Parade, presented by Delaware’s Quaint Villages, will be held through the City of Dover on Thursday, Oct. 4 as part of the festivities surrounding the Oct. 5-7 NASCAR tripleheader weekend, Dover International Speedway officials announced today.

A line of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series haulers will travel on some of the city’s most prominent streets and near some of Kent County’s famous landmarks, including Legislative Hall, Loockerman Street, and State Street on the way toward the Speedway. The parade will begin at 5 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

The hauler parade will roll through Legislative Mall in Downtown Dover and proceed on Legislative Avenue before turning left onto Loockerman Street, then right on South State Street. From there, the haulers will proceed to the track via Leipsic Road and arrive at approximately 5:45 p.m.

The parade will pass directly in front of Dover’s Grey Fox Grille and Public House (140 S. State Street), which will host a “Hauler Happy Hour” from 5-7 p.m. Drink specials and NASCAR merchandise giveaways will be available.

The first NASCAR Hauler Parade in Dover was held in 2013, which attracted approximately 10,000 people along the route and featured dozens of 80-foot tractor trailers traveling through the city. Parades were also scheduled in 2014, 2015 and 2016 but were canceled due to inclement weather, before returning in 2017.

“We’re excited to be able to bring back the NASCAR Hauler Parade to the fans,” said Mike Tatoian, president and CEO of Dover International Speedway. “Colorful haulers have been a symbol of the sport for decades, and we’re pleased to be able to share that tradition with the community.”

“I can’t think of a better way to welcome the visitors that come to Delaware’s Quaint Villages for the races than to sponsor the Hauler Parade and throw a big welcome party,” said Wendie Vestfall, president of Kent County Tourism. “These fans have chosen to travel to Dover and spend their hard-earned money on hotels, restaurants and retail over the three-day weekend. We are truly appreciative of the economic impact these fans bring to our area twice a year and want to make sure they enjoy their stay while they are here.

“During race weekend, the Delaware Quaint Village mobile visitor center “The Villager” will also be on hand in the FanZone the entire weekend to answer questions and provide suggestions on where to eat, shop and visit.”

The Oct. 5-7 NASCAR tripleheader weekend includes the “Crosley 125” NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race on Friday, Oct. 5, the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race on Saturday, Oct. 6 and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race on Sunday, Oct. 7.

The Sunday, Oct. 7 race is the fourth race of the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, and the opening race in the Round of 12. A dozen drivers will look to secure advancement in the postseason by earning the checkered flag after 400 grueling laps around the world’s fastest one-mile concrete oval.

For tickets or more information, call (800) 441-RACE or visit DoverSpeedway.com. You can also keep up with the Monster Mile at Facebook.com/DoverInternationalSpeedway, or on Twitter and Instagram at @MonsterMile.

Dover Motorsports PR