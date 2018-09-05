Close point battles on the line at Mahoning Valley Speedway

Although rainouts have accounted greatly for an abbreviated season at Lehighton’s Mahoning Valley Speedway, it has had an interesting consequence on the point standings across all seven classes. With just three regular weeks of racing left there is an exciting quest that has arose for respective championships.



Heading into this Saturday, September 8 there is no less than 44 total drivers with legitimate odds of eligibility towards their class titles.



Modifieds, Late Models, Street Stocks, Dirt Mods, Sportsman Modifieds and Hobby Stocks will be in action beginning at 6:00 pm.



Brian DeFebo is leading the way in the Modifieds but has seven others behind him still in the hunt with Bobby Jones and Kyle Strohl his closest pursuers.



Mike Sweeney is tops in the Late Models by just four over Frankie Althouse and 21 above recent winner Jeremy Miller. Three others are still vying as well.



The Street Stock have the closest battle in terms of point proximity as the top-10 are within 87 points. Mark Deysher, who just took over the lead, is showing the way by six over Jared Ahner. In all the top 11 are remain factors.



Austin Beers’ win this past Saturday vaulted him to the lead in the Sportsman Modifieds but by a mere two over Earl Paules. With only a pair of features to go for this division every finishing spot will be crucial to each.



Mike Stofflet may have won a class leading sixth feature last week but he still has Billy Lowden Jr., and Ricky Yetter keeping close tabs.



The Pro 4 championship is coming down to a two horse duel between 2015 titlist Cody Kohler and Jake Kibler. There is only two point races to go for this class and just three markers separate them.



Michael Wambold has yet to win a race but his consistency has him atop the standings by 10 over Ryan Berger. Not surprising with the Hobby Stocks there are 11 drivers still making a run at the crown.



Pit gates will open at 11:30. Early paid practice begins at 12:30 and goes to 3:30. Regular warmups start at 4:30. Adult grandstand admission is $12. $2 off for students, seniors 65+ and active military. children under 10 are free. Front gates open at 4 pm.



For additional news and updates log onto www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com or Facebook. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located just a few miles west of Lehighton on PA 443 and is adjacent to the Mahoning Valley Farmers Market.



MVS PR