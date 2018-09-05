South Point 400 NASCAR Weekend to include several driver appearances

Next week’s South Point 400 NASCAR weekend will be a treat for race fans making their way to Las Vegas for the festivities.

With a plethora of driver appearances throughout town and a diverse lineup of free music planned for Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s Neon Garage, there will be plenty of entertaining options for the throngs of race fans who come to town for the NASCAR racing festival. Whether it’s an autograph session featuring Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch, Clint Bowyer, Noah Gragson and Riley Herbst at the LVMS Dirt Track on Sept. 13 or Neon Garage appearances by the likes of Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson and Daniel Suarez – just to name a few – on Friday and Saturday, fans will have ample opportunities to get up close and personal with their favorite drivers during race week.

NASCAR is hosting a trio of events to celebrate the beginning of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, with all 16 playoff drivers will participate in a Q&A at the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa Showroom from noon-1 p.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, Sept. 13. They will then perform burnouts on the Las Vegas Strip from 2:30-3:15 p.m., and playoff drivers Martin Truex Jr., Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney will appear at the NASCAR Playoffs Party along with country star Cole Swindell at the Fremont Street Experience at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 15.

In addition, a number of popular bands and musical acts are performing in the Neon Garage Friday through Sunday. There also will be several driver appearances at the NASCAR.com Trackside Live stage in the LVMS Fan Engagement Area by drivers like Bubba Wallace, Joey Logano and Larson on Sunday morning.

Click here for a complete list of driver appearances.

Driver appearances, transportation information and the weekend schedule are all available on LVMS.com or on the LVMS app. Schedules may change and appearances are added almost daily, so fans are encouraged to check back on a regular basis.

LVMS’s South Point 400 weekend begins with the Star Nursery 100 NASCAR K&N Series West race at the Dirt Track on Thursday, Sept. 13, before moving to the superspeedway for three consecutive days. The World of Westgate 200 Camping World Truck Series race is set for Friday, with the DC Solar 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series event following on Saturday and the South Point 400 MENCS playoff kickoff capping the weekend’s racing on Sunday.

To order tickets or specialty passes for race weekend, call 1-800-644-4444 or log on to www.LVMS.com.

LVMS PR