Austin Dillon to Appear in 3-Wide Fan Hospitality at Richmond Raceway

Austin Dillon, driver of the iconic No. 3 for Richard Childress Racing, will make an appearance at Richmond Raceway’s (Richmond) 3-Wide Fan Hospitality on Saturday, Sept. 22, participating in a Q&A prior to the Federated Auto Parts 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race. Dillon is the 2018 DAYTONA 500 Champion, and the win in The Great American Race locked him into the Monster Energy Series Playoffs.

“For our first-ever Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race, we are offering fans an opportunity to engage with Austin Dillon, who is one of the 16 drivers locked into the playoffs, prior to the Federated Auto Parts 400,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “Dillon has raced hard at the Action Track throughout his career, so fans will enjoy hearing his insight and stories on competition at 3-Wide Fan Hospitality.”

3-Wide Fan Hospitality is one of the best ways for fans to upgrade their race day experience. For $125, fans will receive admission to the 3-Wide Fan Hospitality located inside the climate-controlled Old Dominion Building, a buffet dinner, unlimited non-alcoholic beverages, three drink tickets for domestic beer or house wine, NASCAR celebrity appearances, commemorative lanyard, souvenir event program, and a 1/64 scale die cast race car. Timing for Dillon’s appearance will be announced later.

Fans will also get a Saturday DC Solar FanGrounds pass with 3-Wide Fan Hospitality to be join the grand opening of the DC Solar FanGrounds as part of Richmond Raceway Reimagined (Reimagined), a $30-million redevelopment project bringing new attractions and state of the art fan-based attractions to the modernized infield.

Kids 12 and younger have special pricing of $95. Race tickets are not included in the price as fans must have a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series ticket in order to purchase 3-Wide. For more information or to purchase 3-Wide Fan Hospitality, visit richmondraceway.com/3wide.

New attractions previously announced in the DC Solar FanGrounds include the Markel Entertainment Plaza, M&M’s Neighborhood, Virginia Tourism Corporation “Virginia is for Racing Lovers” Neighborhood, Eternal Fan Pedestrian Tunnel and Fan Memories program, and the all-new Gatorade Victory Lane, which will provide fans the opportunity to be a part of the post-race celebrations, along with activities before the race, with driver appearances, and other interactive programming. There are more announcements to come for programming and events in the modernized infield.

The DC Solar FanGrounds will debut over Richmond’s first-ever NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend, presented by Who’s Your Driver, on Sept. 21-22. Fans can purchase tickets to be in the new infield and become a part of history with one-day ($70) and two-day ($125) tickets available for purchase online at richmondraceway.com, by calling 866-455-7223 or visiting the Richmond Ticket Office.

