Actor Skeet Ulrich Named Grand Marshal For Opening Weekend Can-Am 500 at ISM Raceway

Actor Skeet Ulrich will say the most famous words in Motorsports to kick off the start of the Can-Am 500 at the new ISM Raceway, and serve as Grand Marshal for the track’s Opening Weekend Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff Semi-Final race on Sunday, Nov. 11.

“Being practically raised on a race track I have witnessed hundreds of people deliver the most famous words in motorsports. For me this is more than an honor it is fulfilling a dream. I’m so excited to participate in the Can-Am 500 at ISM Raceway as Grand Marshal!” said Ulrich.

Ulrich, who currently stars as FP Jones in CW’s hit show Riverdale, has been starring in popular movies since the 1990s, with roles in films such as “The Craft,” “Scream” and “As Good As It Gets.” On the small screen, he has had regular and recurring roles in popular television series like the “Law and Order” franchise, “CSI: New York” and “Robot Chicken.”

The Virginia-born actor is very familiar with NASCAR. His stepfather, D.K. Ulrich, was a team owner and driver in the 1970s through the 1990s, fielding cars for drivers like Mark Martin, Sterling Marlin and Ernie Irvan. Skeet Ulrich’s maternal uncle is NASCAR legend Ricky Rudd.

Tickets for the 2018 Opening Weekend and Can-Am 500 are now available, starting at $40. Weekend packages, which also include the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, start at $67. The INfield pass, which provides access to the redesigned INfield, are only $129 for the weekend. Tickets are available online at ISMRaceway.com, by phone at 1-866-408-RACE (7223) or in person at the ISM Raceway ticket office.

ISM Raceway PR

