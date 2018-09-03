Richmond Raceway Promotes Brent S. Gambill to Senior Director of Communications & Digital and James Hall to Senior Director of Ticket Sales & Consumer Marketing

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) announced the promotions of Brent S. Gambill to Senior Director of Communications & Digital and James Hall to Senior Director of Ticket Sales & Consumer Marketing. Gambill and Hall will lead their respective departments as part of a reorganization of the communications, consumer marketing, guest services, and ticket sales teams. Michael Storti has also been hired as the Director of Accounting. All three have been added to the senior leadership team at Richmond.

Gambill will direct the Communications & Digital department. He will continue to lead all strategic communications including public relations, media engagement, web management, video production, and social media. Gambill will expand his role by directing all strategic digital efforts including digital marketing, email marketing, analytics as well as branding and creative services.

He joined Richmond in 2017 after a career in public relations, broadcasting, and digital with SiriusXM Radio, Mitchell Communications, and the Los Angeles Dodgers. He is a graduate of University of Arkansas School of Law with his Juris Doctorate and Ouachita Baptist University with a Bachelor of Arts in communications and political science.

Hall will direct our Ticket Sales & Consumer Marketing department. He will continue to lead all strategic ticket sales and programs, ticket fulfillment, outbound and consumer support call center, and guest services support. Hall will expand his role by directing consumer marketing and fan engagement initiatives including traditional media, promotions, and outbound events.

Prior to coming to Richmond in 2017, Hall was the Director of Ticket Sales and Service for the Canton Charge, the Cleveland Cavaliers NBA D-League Affiliate. He received his Master of Business Administration (MBA) with a marketing concentration and a Bachelor of Science in sports management from Wingate University in Wingate, N.C.

As the new Director of Accounting, Storti will lead all financial aspects of the organization including our overall strategic planning and future development on the 1,100-acre Richmond Raceway Complex. He brings his extensive professional experience in financial services, brokerage, insurance, healthcare, and retail to Richmond. Storti is a graduate of Temple University with his MBA in finance and Villanova University with his Bachelor of Science.

“When we can promote from within, it is a testament to the strong dedication of these individuals who are truly behind the hard-working success of Richmond Raceway,” said Bickmeier. “These team members showcase why our Richmond team is one of the best in all of motorsports.”

Richmond has promoted additional members of the organization and hired staff for new roles. In the Communications & Digital Department, April Matanoski has been promoted to Senior Manager of Creative Services and Courtney Brockwell to Manager of Public Relations.

In the Corporate Sales department, Nicolle Guinan has been promoted to Sr. Manager of Corporate Partnerships. Laura Ivey has been hired as an Event Coordinator for the Richmond Raceway Complex as part of the Operations Department. Ivey got her start with the organization as an intern in 2017.

On the Ticket Sales & Consumer Marketing Team, Justin Johnson has been promoted to Senior Manager of Ticket Sales & Guest Services, Danielle Lockemy to Senior Coordinator of Ticket Sales & Guest Services, Nathan Davis to Senior Ticket Sales Account Executive, and Nick Meeson to Senior Ticket Sales Account Executive. Zach Curtis has also re-joined the organization as the new Marketing Coordinator after internships with Richmond and Talladega Superspeedway.

Richmond Raceway PR