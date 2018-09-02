Richmond Raceway Hosts Second Annual Checkered Flag Running Race on Saturday, September 8

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) will wave the green flag for its September events with the expanded second annual Checkered Flag running race on Saturday, Sept. 8. Runners will have the option to run in the 10K or 5K, and children ages 14 and under are invited to race in the one-mile Kids Run. The races, which will take runners around the expansive Richmond Raceway Complex property for a unique runners’ view of the facility.

All race participants will receive a Checkered Flag 10K t-shirt and medal along with a voucher for a grandstand ticket to the Federated Auto Parts 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Saturday, Sept. 22. Kids who participate in the Kids Run will receive a t-shirt, medal, and voucher for a grandstand ticket to the Go Bowling 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Friday, Sept. 21. The races will be run in partnership with Bishop’s Events with 25 percent of all profits going to Richmond Raceway Cares.

“The Checkered Flag 10K will showcase our historic track to current and future fans at the second annual Checkered Flag running race at Richmond Raceway,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “The running community welcomed us for last year’s event, so we look forward to starting the September run to our first-ever NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend, presented by Who’s Your Driver, on Sept. 21 and 22.”

The 10K and 5K races will give fans a unique view of Richmond Raceway Complex as they run around the 1,100 acre property. Participants will view our campgrounds as well as the historic track like never before as the infield is under construction for Richmond Raceway Reimagined, the track’s $30 million infield redevelopment project. The running races will also highlight some of Richmond’s most popular camping destinations during our race weekends.

For fans who may not be able to make it to the track, they will be able to participate with a virtual 10K run. Our partner at Bishop’s Events are offering the virtual course option, and participants will receive a medal for completion.

The Checkered Flag 10K will take place in two weeks on Saturday, Sept. 8 at 8:45 a.m. with the 5K beginning at 9 a.m., and the one-mile Kids Run starting at 8:25 a.m. Registration is $60 for the 10K, $45 for the 5K $15 for the Kids Run and $12 for the virtual option. For more information or to register for the Checkered Flag 10K, visit richmondraceway.com/ checkeredflag.

