Fast Track Leads to Winner's Circle

For the second straight week, the pits were flooded with better than 100 cars among seven racing divisions. There were some new names and cars as well as the familiar ones who show up every week. Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Missouri were all states that were represented by drivers this Saturday night at Macon Speedway.

Nick Neville has been to Macon Speedway three times this season and has enjoyed the competition and the racing every time. He will like it a little bit more after Saturday's run in the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds feature. He won. Taking the lead away from Zach Rhodes with three laps to go after Rhodes tangled with lapped traffic, Neville pulled away and would hold onto the lead for the final three laps after the caution flag came out because lapped traffic stopped on the backstretch.

Guy Taylor is running away with the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model class. Taylor once again raced hard and fast on the top groove of the 1/5th mile track to hold the checkered flag at race's end.

Dennis Vandermeersch looked solid once again in the Sportsman class but the story of the night was the battle with Tim Bedinger and Scott Williams. Knotted up in the points battle for the division, Bedinger got a better finishing position that Williams so with two races to go, Bedinger will have a 14-point edge.

Jeremy Nichols soared to victory lane outracing the Street Stocks once again. Nichols was in his own world darting past and threw lapped cars en route to the wire-to-wire 15-lap main event. The challenge for second spot was very entertaining with Terry Reed, Justin VanDrunen and Nick Macklin all contesting for that position. They would finish in that order.

Tim Hancock ran another B-Modified feature into the victory circle with another complete race. Hancock stayed ahead of Jimmy Cummins and Tom Riech for the checkered flag.

13-year-old Trevin Littleton won his second career Micro Sprint feature race and first at Macon Speedway. Blasting off like a rocket, Littleton made quick work of the full 14-car-field.

The Hornets wrapped up the first show in September with a quick feature event as Jeremy Reed battled Adam Webb for the top spot. As the race kept moving, Webb stayed low and Reed went high and Webb found the bottom to be faster on his way to the first-place finish.

Intermission was another night of success for children at Macon Speedway. Last week, children got the opportunity for racecar rides. This week, it was the Kids Gold Rush where coins were sprinkled down on the front stretch of Macon Speedway and kids aged 1-12 came onto the track and grabbed some fast money. The evening was sponsored by Bud Light and Skeff Distributing as Ladies Night was featured with women getting in the gate for just $5.

Next Saturday night Macon Speedway will be providing fans with another full program of racing. The featured attraction is the Annual John Osman Memorial Street Stock race as part of the Midwest Big Ten Series. Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models, BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, B-Modifieds, Micro Sprints and Hornets will be racing.

Macon Speedway officials will be heading to the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds for Labor Day weekend racing. The USAC Silver Crown cars and Modifieds race under the lights on Sunday and the ARCA cars and Modifieds feature will be Labor Day Monday.

BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds--1. Nick Neville (Mackinaw), 2. Zach Rhodes (Taylorville), 3. Curt Rhodes (Taylorville), 4. Chad Sellers (Breese), 5. Robert Lee (Sorento), 6. Blake Thompson (Troy), 7. Danny Smith (Argenta), 8. Roger Mills (Rockville, IN), 9. Mark Enk (St. Ann, MO), 10. Trevor Neville (Mackinaw)

Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models--1. Guy Taylor (Springfield), 2. Brandon Eskew (Ashland), 3. Roben Huffman (Midland City), 4. Jeremy Nichols (Lovington), 5. AJ May (Creve Coure), 6. Colby Eller (Taylorville), 7. Dakota Ewing (Warrensburg), 8. Braden Johnson (Taylorville), 9. Donny Koehler (Macon), 10. Cody Maguire (Carlinville)

Sportsman--1. Dennis Vandmeersch (Arlington),.2. Wes Odell (Springfield), 3. Brandon Pralle (Ashkum), 4. Steven Mattingly (Chenoa), 5. Tim Bedinger (Taylorville), 6. Rick Roedel (Shelbyville), 7. Ethan Schnapp (Springfield), 8. Terry Myers (Buffalo), 9. Danny Smith (Argenta), 10. Scott Landers (Taylorville)

Street Stocks--1. Jeremy Nichols (Lovington), 2. Terry Reed (Decatur), 3. Justin VanDrunen (Crown Points, IN), 4. Nick Macklin (Argenta), 5. Jeff Reed, Jr. (Blue Mound), 6. Timmy Dick (Monticello), 7. Wes Biesenthal (Athens), 8. Brian Dasenbrock (Decatur), 9. Larry Russell, Jr. (Decatur), 10. Justin Crowell (Lincoln)

B-Modifieds--1. Tim Hancock (Mt. Olive), 2. Jimmy Cummins (Highland), 3. Tom Riech (Springfield), 4. Cody Stillwell (Godfrey), 5. Kevin Crowder (Argenta), 6. Jerry Thompson (Troy), 7. Rob Timmons (Centralia), 8. Tim Riech (Petersburg), 9. Blake Damery (Blue Mound), 10. Billy Adams (Shelbyville)

Micro Sprints Presented by Bailey Chasis--1. Trevin Littleton (Jacksonville), 2. Tyler Day (Atwood), 3. Chad Baldwin (Lincoln), 4. Aiden Purdue (Clinton), 5. Jacob Tipton (Decatur), 6. Gabe Verardi (Taylorville), 7. Michael Brummitt (Mt. Zion), 8. Garrett Duff (Weldon), 9. Jordan Clary (Edwardsville), 10. Luke Verardi (Taylorville)

Hornets--1. Adam Webb (Decatur, 2. Jeremy Reed (Decatur), 3. David Lauitson (Normal), 4. Matt Reed (Decatur), 5. John Lewis (Cerro Gordo), 6. Cook Crawford (Lincoln), 7. Marty Sullivan (Decatur), 8. Carter Dart (Springfield), 9. Nate Webb (Clinton), 10. Triston Quinlan (Decatur)

Macon Speedway PR