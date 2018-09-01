Shell wins both Kingsport Speedway and Tennessee NASCAR state championships

The 2018 NASCAR Whelen All-American Series racing season at Kingsport Speedway began on a sunny Saturday afternoon back in March, and concluded Friday with Championship Night presented by K&N.

Kres VanDyke of Abingdon, Virginia, held off a hard-charging Nik Williams to capture his fourth NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Late Model Stock Car feature win.

But the big winner was Zeke Shell of Johnson City, who won both the Kingsport Speedway and Tennessee NASCAR Whelen All-American Series State Championship.

“We did it, we finally were able to win the championship,” said Shell while celebrating with his crew following post-race technical inspection and everything checked out fine. “Tell me I’m not dreaming. We really did win the championship, didn’t we? Oh my, what a stressful deal tonight was.”

Shell has attempted to win the Late Model Stock Car title since weekly NASCAR racing returned to the Model City in 2011, finishing second in the standings a couple of times along with third and fourth-place finishes. With each new racing season, there’s hope for reaching the coveted pinnacle of being crowned champion.

Looking for a fresh start, a new beginning with a determined focus on the task at hand, the 31-year-old Shell made the decision back in winter to change his car number for 2018 to No. 1. Why? After all, finishing first and winning the track championship was his one-and-only goal.

VanDyke was fastest in qualifying at 15.043 seconds to earn the pole starting position for the 60-lap Late Model Stock Car feature, with Shell second-quickest at 15.122.

VanDyke jumped out to lead on the start over Shell, Robbie Ferguson, Nik Williams and Hayden Woods. Shell lost positions to both Ferguson and Williams on lap 8, dropping to fourth in the running order. With the race running clean-and-green, VanDyke, Ferguson and Williams began to separate themselves from Shell, Woods, Joey Trent and Dillon Hodge.

With VanDyke riding on the point, the 57-year-old Ferguson who has announced he’s stepping away from racing full-time after over 40 years behind the wheel of a race car, was feeling pressure from Williams trying to wrestle second place away. But Ferguson is a grappler, and wasn’t about to roll over and allow the 21-year-old Williams to easily take the position.

Williams was finally able to pass Ferguson for the spot racing up off (turn) two on lap 41. Ferguson and Shell were racing for third place and on lap 47 in turn two, Shell spun around and tagged the inside concrete wall along the backstretch to bring out the caution. Surely, having entered the night atop the point standings, Shell wasn’t going to let the championship slip from his grasp?

With only 13 laps remaining in the feature, Shell was at back of the field chauffeuring a damaged race car and his closest challengers in the championship battle, VanDyke and Williams, were at front of the field.

Off the ensuing double-file restart, VanDyke pulled back out into the lead over Williams, followed by Ferguson, Trent and Woods. A final caution waved on lap 54, when Derek Lane looped his mount between turns one and two.

Yet another double-file restart and once again, VanDyke took the lead over Williams, Ferguson, Woods and Trent. Wayne Hale was running sixth, ahead of Shell, who had worked his way back up to the seventh position.

Up front VanDyke was being pressured from Williams for the lead, while eyes were focused on Shell trying to get back inside the top five. Shell passed Hale for sixth on lap 55, and one lap later got around Trent for the fifth spot.

VanDyke held Williams off for his fourth win of the season, with Ferguson finishing third. Shell got to inside of Woods racing into the third turn on the final lap, and coming off the fourth turn to the checkered flag Shell nosed Woods out for the fourth position at the start-finish line.

Completing the top 10 finishers were Trent, Hale, Hodge, Bryson Dennis and Lane.

“I absolutely thought my heart was going to stop beating when I spun while trying to get around (Robbie) Ferguson, I thought I’d blown the opportunity to win the championship,” Shell stated. “To be racing for a championship and a deal like that happen, it was devastating knowing the two guys closest to me in the points chase, (Kres) VanDyke and (Nik) Williams, were running in the first two positions and I was at back of the field with only 13 laps left in the race. We came into the pits and my crew guys got to checking the car over to assess the damage, and it was bad. The truck-arm under the rear of the car was badly bent. They got me calmed down and just said go out and drive the car and get all I could out of it. Once we got back under green, the car bottomed out bad in the corners and it was all I could do to hang onto it without spinning out. But I was determined, giving it my best effort. I was able to get by a few cars and then we had that caution on lap 54 to set up a double-file restart.

“I got around the 26-car (Joey Trent) to move into fifth, and there on the white flag lap we were able to just barely beat Hayden (Woods) to the flag stand to get the fourth spot. Just as soon as we got the checkered flag and my guys were yelling over the radio that we’d won the championship, it was all I could do to just be able and drive the car around the track on the cool-down lap. I was mentally exhausted from how the race had played out for us, going from a good feeling running in fourth place to spinning out and having to battle our way back inside the top five at the finish. Winning this championship, it’s special for our race team – me and my dad (Pat Shell) especially. We started out racing go-karts many years ago when I was a boy, and we’ve been in Late Model Stock Cars for the past 12 years. I can’t thank my crew chief Danny Rollins enough for all he’s done for me this year, both in the race shop during the week and at the track on race night. Then there’s the support from my wife Amber and our daughter Bristol, and all the guys on the crew plus our friends and the fans. Thanks to our sponsors, because we wouldn't be able to race without their backing. We’re all very excited over winning this championship. It's a great accomplishment for our team.”

To say the rookie campaign for Chase Dixon has been good would be an understatement, after all the 15-year-old has eight fast-time pole awards to his credit along with three feature wins. Dixon grabbed the lead at start of the Modified Street feature over Kevin Wolfe and Alex Miller. In close pursuit were Royce Peters, Trey Lane, Rusty Clendenin, Austin Peters and Daniel McMurray.

Dixon, Wolfe and Peters battled for the win, and on the final lap contact was made between the trio between turns one and two and Wolfe came out on the losing end as his car hit the outside wall. Peters, from Kingsport, went on to get the victory over Dixon, Clendenin, Peters and Lane. … The veteran Peters also captured his second consecutive Modified Street track championship.

Week in and week out all season the Pure 4 division has feature phenomenal car count, and the final race continued the trend with 27 competitors taking the green flag for the 30-lap feature. Billy Byington led Brandon Sutherland and Keith Helton on the start. Behind the front-running trio Craig Phelps, Kenny Absher, Brett Hall, Chad Jeffers, David Trent, Dennis Stanley, Paul Stanley, William Hale, Chris Stine, Bucky Smith and Jimmy Thomas all were jockeying for position.

Helton nosed ahead of Sutherland on lap 5 for the second spot, and just two circuits later passed Byington for the lead. Things quickly went from bad to worse for Byington as he was caught up in a wreck between turns three and four on lap 9 to bring the caution out.

Back under green off the restart, Sutherland took the lead over Helton and Phelps. Sutherland and Helton began to separate themselves out front from their closest challengers. Helton tried lap-after-lap to get under Sutherland for the lead, but repeatedly Sutherland held off the advances. But finally with four laps remaining, Helton made pass for the lead racing off turn two and went on to record his division-leading eighth feature win of the season over Sutherland, Phelps, Hall and Jeffers. … Bruce Crumbley of Kingsport captured his first-ever Pure 4 track championship.

Another year, another championship! Kevin Canter of Abingdon proved to be the dominant driver in the Mod 4 division this season, a threat to reach victory lane each race. Canter and Brad Ball battled for the lead early during the 30-lap feature, and then in the latter stages Canter had to contend with challenges from Kirby Gobble. But there would be no denying Canter from recording his division-leading 12th victory of the season as he won over Gobble, Billy Duty, Jimmy Acito and Ball. … Canter captured his third straight Mod 4 track championship.

Rob Austin of Castlewood, Virginia, and Joey Sykes led the 15-car Pure Street field to green from the front row. But chaos immediately ensued as inside second-row starting David Strong flat-out ran over both Austin and Sykes at end of the front straightaway entering the first turn.

The trio spectacularly crashed between turns one and two, with Strong’s car coming to a rest sitting on the hood of Sykes. Tempers flared between Sykes and Strong, with law enforcement and track officials having to intervene between the drivers and also pit crew members. Both Sykes and Strong were finished for the night, but Austin was able to resume racing.

With the race finally under green, Ricky Payne flexed his muscle and paced the field out front until four laps remained when Austin passed for the lead. Austin went on to capture the win over Payne, Mike Mays, Kevin Darnell and Jon Cook. … Jay Swecker of Kingsport recorded his second straight Pure Street track championship.

Jamie Meadows of Castlewood, Virginia, recorded the Vintage feature win over Jeremy Mullins, William Jones, Calvin Crabtree and Scott Baker. … With the second-place finish, Mullins, from Clintwood, Virginia, captured the Vintage track championship.

