Kentucky Speedway’s Top Cop Challenge Returns Sept. 6

Officers from eight regional law enforcement agencies will compete and test their stock car racing skills in NASCAR Racing Experience racecars during the sixth Top Cop Challenge at Kentucky Speedway Sept. 6 from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Officers representing the City of Cincinnati, Butler County, Ohio, Hamilton County, Ohio, Jeffersontown, Kentucky, Gallatin County, Kentucky, Oldham County, Kentucky, Kenton County, Kentucky, and the Kentucky State Police will participate in a two-officer team competition that will ultimately determine three officers who will have the chance to become Top Cop.

Each team member will race an eight-lap driving session around the speedway’s 1.5-mile tri-oval. The fastest team score will be the Top Cop Challenge Team Champion. The winning team will be awarded tickets to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Saturday, July 13. Tickets will be distributed to needy families in the team’s community.

The three highest-ranking Top Cops will advance to a final round in which they will drive an eight-lap driving session. The officer with the best time (fastest single lap) will be crowned Top Cop Challenge Champion.

The Gander Outdoors Truck Series 225 starts the weekend Thursday, July 11, and the Xfinity Series Alsco 300 is Friday, July 12.

Tickets, Fan Zone passes and campsites are on sa­­le at http://www.kentuckyspeedway. com , by calling (859) 578-2300 or visiting our speedway ticket offices at 1 Speedway Drive, Sparta, Kentucky 41086, just off Interstate Highway 71 Exit 57 and Kentucky Highway 35 N.

KYS PR