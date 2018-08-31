Concord Mayor Proclaims September "ROVAL™ Month"

The ROVALution continued on Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, as Bill Dusch – the mayor of Concord, North Carolina – proclaimed the month of September as “Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™ Month” in Concord. The Sept. 28-30 Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 race weekend on Charlotte’s ROVAL™ marks the first road-course playoff race in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series history.

Dusch joined Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice President Greg Walter and Tim Hagler, the speedway’s vice president of community relations, as well as Cabarrus Visitors Bureau dignitaries in making the historic announcement at the speedway.

To purchase Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 or Drive for the Cure 200 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina race tickets – which include admission to the Sept. 29 Sammy Hagar and The Circle concert – call the 1-800-455-FANS (3267) or shop online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com .

