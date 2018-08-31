ISM Raceway Names Rodney Scearce Director of Communications

ISM Raceway announced today that Rodney Scearce has been named as its new Director of Communications, effective August 30.

Scearce, who previously served as Manager of Community Relations for the Phoenix Suns, will oversee all communications and media relations for ISM Raceway, including its Opening Weekend featuring the Can-Am 500.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rodney to our team,” said Scott Rovn, Vice President of Sales and Communications, ISM Raceway. “With his great experience here in the Phoenix market, as well as in motorsports related PR, we feel confident that he’ll make an immediate contribution here at ISM Raceway as we prepare for our Opening Weekend and the Can-Am 500 this November.”

In addition to his work with the Suns, Scearce brings a diverse sports and entertainment communications background to ISM Raceway, which includes work with Texas Motor Speedway as well as the Barrett-Jackson Auction Company in Scottsdale, AZ. Quickly emerging as a leading communications professional, he will help to guide ISM Raceway’s strategic efforts as it prepares for its Opening Weekend in November.

“I’m incredibly excited to join the team at ISM Raceway,” Scearce said. “Already one of the greatest tracks in motorsports, ISM Raceway will make history when the new project is unveiled in November. Race fans have a lot to look forward to here in Arizona and I’m thrilled I get to be a part of it.”

A 2009 graduate of the University of North Carolina, Scearce went on to earn master’s degrees in business administration in 2010 and sports business administration in 2011 from the University of Central Florida.

ISM Raceway PR