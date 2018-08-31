David Lee Murphy to Perform Free Concert at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! Prior to the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway

As part of Richmond Raceway’s (Richmond) first-ever NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend, million-selling country singer-songwriter David Lee Murphy will perform on the Virginia Credit Union LIVE! stage prior to the Federated Auto Parts 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Driver/Crew Chief Meeting on Sept. 22 at 3:30 p.m. The concert will be free to all fans with a Federated Auto Parts 400 race ticket at Virginia Credit Union LIVE!, located just off the midway near the frontstretch gate.

Murphy, best known for his timeless hits “Dust on the Bottle” and “Party Crowd”, recently had the No. 1 song on the Billboard and MediaBase’s Country Singles chart with “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright”, a duet with Kenny Chesney. The song is the lead single on Murphy’s new album “No Zip Code” produced with Chesney and Buddy Cannon for Reviver Entertainment Group.

“David Lee Murphy’s impact as a singer-songwriter in country music is well-known, so we look forward to welcoming him to the Virginia Credit Union LIVE! stage prior to the Federated Auto Parts 400 to perform his new No. 1 hit ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,’ along with fan-favorites like ‘Dust on the Bottle,’” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “He is going to captivate our loyal fans from the amphitheater to the midway prior to the first-ever Federated Auto Parts 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race at Richmond Raceway.”

Murphy has been a prolific country songwriter throughout this career. He has written hits for Chesney (“’Til It’s Gone,” “Living in Fast Forward,” “Live a Little”), Jason Aldean (“Big Green Tractor,” “The Only Way I Know How”), Thompson Square (GRAMMY-nominated “Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not”), Jake Owen (“Anywhere With You”), and Blake Shelton (“The More I Drink”).

"I’ve really been looking forward to coming to Richmond,” said David Lee Murphy. “I think back to 1996 when Jeff Purvis won the Busch race there with our ‘Out with a Bang’ album cover on the hood. Those are great memories. We’re bringing the party!”

Murphy will take the stage at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! on Saturday, Sept. 22 at 3:30 p.m. for his set. Fans with a Federated Auto Parts 400 race ticket are invited to join the concert for free at Virginia Credit Union LIVE!, located just off the midway near the frontstretch gate.

Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

As the only covered amphitheater in the region, the 6,000-seat Virginia Credit Union LIVE! has hosted top national recording artists such as Aerosmith, Sting, Jimmy Buffett, Dave Matthews Band, Elvis Costello, Hank Williams, Jr., and Florida Georgia Line. This season the venue has already hosted memorable performances from Robert Plant and YES. On Sunday, August 19, CAKE and Ben Folds will bring their co-headline summer tour to Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at 7 p.m.

On Thursday, Sept. 20., GRAMMY® award winning Portugal. The Man will provide a rockin’ start to Richmond’s first-ever NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend with a concert at Virginia Credit Union LIVE!. The American rock band won the 2018 Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for the song “Feel It Still” at the 60th Annual GRAMMY® Awards.

Tickets are available for purchase on vaculive.com, axs.com, or The National Box Office at 708 East Broad Street in Richmond, Va.

Driver/Crew Chief Meetings

Fans with a ticket to the Go Bowling 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Playoff race or Federated Auto Parts 400 Monster Energy Series Playoff race are invited to attend the Driver/Crew Chief Meetings for both the NXS and Monster Energy Series on Sept. 21-22.

On Friday, Sept. 21, fans with a Go Bowling 250 race ticket can attend the Driver/Crew Chief Meeting beginning at 5:40 p.m. with red carpet access starting at 5:10 p.m. On Saturday, Sept. 22, all Federated Auto Parts 400 ticketholders are invited to witness the Monster Energy Series Driver/Crew Chief Meeting at 5:30 p.m. with red carpet access at 5 p.m. RICHMOND NATION Season Ticket Holders will receive premium access by showing their 2018 Membership Card upon entry.

For more information, visit richmondraceway.com/ driversmeeting.

Richmond Raceway PR