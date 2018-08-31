Jordan Smith to Sing National Anthem at Bank of America ROVAL™ 400

Vocal powerhouse Jordan Smith will rev up pre-race festivities for the inaugural Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 by singing the national anthem prior to the first playoff road-course race in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series history on the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™.

The world-renowned singer, songwriter and musician became the highest-selling artist to ever compete on “The Voice” – making Smith the perfect choice to sing the anthem before the stars of NASCAR’s top series compete for the first time on the 17-turn, 2.28-mile ROVAL™ road course oval. NBC, who carries “The Voice,” will broadcast the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400.

“My first time singing our National Anthem at a NASCAR race and what a race it will be,” said Jordan Smith. “I’m so honored and excited to head to Charlotte Motor Speedway to be a part of history at the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400. Let’s do this!”

Known for his vocal prowess, Smith just released his third full-length album “Only Love.” Showcasing his most personal material yet, he personally co-wrote six of the twelve tracks. He also teamed with GRAMMY® Award-winning hitmaker RedOne [Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj] to spearhead production.

CMS PR