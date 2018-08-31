Jordan Smith to Sing National Anthem at Bank of America ROVAL™ 400

31 Aug 2018
Speedway News
6 times
Jordan Smith to Sing National Anthem at Bank of America ROVAL™ 400

Vocal powerhouse Jordan Smith will rev up pre-race festivities for the inaugural Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 by singing the national anthem prior to the first playoff road-course race in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series history on the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™.

The world-renowned singer, songwriter and musician became the highest-selling artist to ever compete on “The Voice” – making Smith the perfect choice to sing the anthem before the stars of NASCAR’s top series compete for the first time on the 17-turn, 2.28-mile ROVAL™ road course oval. NBC, who carries “The Voice,” will broadcast the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400.

“My first time singing our National Anthem at a NASCAR race and what a race it will be,” said Jordan Smith. “I’m so honored and excited to head to Charlotte Motor Speedway to be a part of history at the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400. Let’s do this!”

Known for his vocal prowess, Smith just released his third full-length album “Only Love.” Showcasing his most personal material yet, he personally co-wrote six of the twelve tracks. He also teamed with GRAMMY® Award-winning hitmaker RedOne [Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj] to spearhead production.

TICKETS:
To purchase Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 or Drive for the Cure 200 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina race tickets – which include admission to the Sept. 29 Sammy Hagar concert – call the 1-800-455-FANS (3267) or shop online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com.

MORE INFO:
Fans can connect with Charlotte Motor Speedway and get the latest news by following on Twitter and Instagram, becoming a Facebook fan or downloading the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.

CMS PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
Steven B. Wilson

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Steven B. Wilson

More in this category: « Register Now for "An Evening With Donald Davidson" at IMS Museum, Sept. 26 David Lee Murphy to Perform Free Concert at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! Prior to the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway »
back to top