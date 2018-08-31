Chris Janson to Headline Talladega Superspeedway’s Saturday Night Infield Concert Presented by Wind Creek Casino and Hotel, Oct. 13

Talladega Superspeedway is thrilled to announce that country music artist and crowd-pleasing performer Chris Janson will headline its traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert presented by Wind Creek Casino and Hotel, Oct. 13, during its much-anticipated doubleheader NASCAR Playoff weekend.

Access to the Saturday Night Infield Concert presented by Wind Creek Casino and Hotel is FREE to all infield guests and anyone who purchases a ticket to the Sunday, Oct. 14, pivotal 1000Bulbs.com 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) race, the second event (of three) in the Round of 12 of the MENCS Playoffs.

Warner Music Nashville’s Janson, a self-taught multi-instrumental wizard, is a red-hot fireball of a performer and operates on a totally different wavelength. He is a gifted songwriter whose deep messages are often delivered with a clever, lighthearted smirk, and many recognize Janson as one of the genre’s most captivating total package phenomena.

Coming off the career-defining success of his Platinum-certified get-rich smash “Buy Me a Boat” and its Top 5 album of the same name, Janson is turning his creativity loose. With his second album, Everybody, he combines all the elements that make him unique. Twelve new tracks show off the contrasting shades of Janson’s world, both a restless ball of energy and a dedicated husband and father. His new tunes bound between jacked-up enthusiasm and heartfelt tenderness. The rollicking realist from “Buy Me a Boat” shows back up in “Fix a Drink,” the album’s first single and the second No. 1 of his career.

“I don’t want to come off corny by saying ‘There’s a song for everybody,’ but there really is,” said Janson. “I love this record. I come from a dream-big lifestyle and made something out of nothing by working really hard, and I just hope people find happiness and a little bit of themselves in it. To me, it’s one of those ‘I still can’t believe this is happening’ things.”

Scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CDT, the Saturday Night Infield Concert presented by Wind Creek Casino and Hotel is located at the intersection of Eastaboga and Talladega Blvds. It kicks off after the running of the Talladega 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) race and Foodland/Food Giant Qualifying for the 1000Bulbs.com 500. The Talladega 250 also has playoff ramifications as it will serve as the final race in the Round of 8 in the NCWTS Playoffs where the field of title contenders will be trimmed from eight to six.

For more information about the Saturday Night Infield Concert presented by Wind Creek Casino and Hotel, the 1000Bulbs.com 500 or Talladega 250, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

