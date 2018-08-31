PPB Forrest Rogers Memorial at Grandview Set To Go Again Saturday at 7:30 P.M.

In the Pioneer Pole Buildings Forrest Rogers Memorial set for Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. at Grandview Speedway Craig Von Dohren will be looking to earn his fourth straight win and ninth overall during his impressive career. Jeff Strunk has two wins as does Duane Howard and Meme DeSantis. Ray Swinehart is a three time winner while Kevin Hirthler has a win to his credit. Visitors that have been successful in winning the Rogers Memorial including Billy Pauch Sr. with two wins while Danny Johnson and Ryan Godown have been to victory lane once.



The Modifieds will top their part of the program with the 50-lapper that remembers the man who had the idea for the track and then built the track with help from his son, the late Bruce Rogers. The winner walks off with $10,000. The Sportsman and Late Models will top off their show with 25-lap features.



The Low Down and Dirty Meet & Greet, starting at 5 p.m. in the main gate area, will be featuring Modified racers Briggs Danner, Justin Grim and Brad Grim. Spectator gates open at 5:30 p.m. with racing at 7:30 p.m.



Just a reminder that advance tickets for the 48th annual Freedom 76 paying $25,000 to win are available at the speedway. Advance tickets are priced at $35 while tickets on race day will run $40.



And you can purchase a lap for the September 15th Freedom 76 for just $20. Your name and message will be carried in the special edition Freedom 76 program book and you will get a mention on the PA system. See Tina Rogers or Tommy Kramer at the track or call Ernie Saxton at 215.752.7797.



Admission for Saturday night is $25 for adults, $5 for youngsters 6 thru 11 and under 6 is free.



Drivers are reminded, those not regulars at Grandview, planning to use September 1st and 8th as opportunities to race in those events a NASCAR license is required. For the Modified license the cost is $50 while a Late Model and Sportsman license is $25. A license purchased for September 1st will also be good to use for September 8th. Crew members and fans do not need to purchase a license but must pay an extra $5 each on those nights and fill out a brief form to enter the pits. NO LICENSE IS REQUIRED FOR THE FREEDOM 76.



For more information check in at www.grandviewspeedway.com, Facebook or telephone 610.754.7688.



