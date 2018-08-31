Monster Monument at Victory Plaza, presented by Smithfield, will be lit teal in September to honor the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation

The Martin Truex Jr. Foundation, which raises awareness and funds toward ending ovarian and childhood cancer, will receive a special recognition in September when the Monster Monument at Victory Plaza, presented by Smithfield, is lit in the color teal to recognize the organization’s charitable efforts.

The Martin Truex Jr. Foundation was founded in 2007 as a way to advocate for children affected by cancer. After Sherry Pollex, Truex’s longtime girlfriend, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2014, the foundation’s mission expanded to include ovarian cancer awareness. The 46-foot tall Monster Monument will be bathed in teal lights during the evening hours in September as part of the Monster Mile’s new initiative for charities and non-profit organizations to promote their causes using one of the mid-Atlantic’s most recognizable landmarks.

In addition to teal in September, the Monster Monument in 2018 has been illuminated in green to celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl win, and also blue for the month of April for autism awareness.

“I’m so humbled Dover International Speedway will be lighting Miles the Monster in the color teal for Ovarian Cancer Awareness month this September,” said Pollex. “Ovarian cancer ranks fifth in cancer deaths among women. Twenty two thousand women a year are diagnosed and 14,500 women lose their life every year from this disease. We can do better; we need an early detection test. I was only 35 years old when I was diagnosed. This disease can happen to anyone. The first step in educating women about ovarian cancer is awareness. So thank you to Dover International Speedway for helping me spread the word about this deadly disease.”

Organizations can make requests to light the Monster Monument in several ways, including using the hashtag #LightUpMiles on social media and sending recommendations to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Please note that there is no application process but the Speedway will keep a list of appropriate requests and use those suggestions whenever appropriate.

If an organization is selected, in addition to lighting up the Monster Monument, it can receive the following:

Tickets to upcoming NASCAR tripleheader weekends

An ad in the Dover souvenir program

Table space along the vendor midway on NASCAR weekends

An auction/donation item for a charitable event

Built in 2008, the Monster Monument stands 46-feet tall and is the largest fiberglass statue at any sports venue in the world. The base of the monument pays tribute to race winners at Dover International Speedway and features dedications to legendary drivers who are recognized for their special accomplishments earned on the Monster Mile’s high-banked, one-mile concrete oval. Those featured include Richard Petty, Bobby Allison, David Pearson and Jeff Gordon.

Martin Truex Jr., the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion is a two-time Dover winner with 14 top-10 finishes in 25 Cup Series starts at the Monster Mile. He will be one of the top contenders when NASCAR returns to Dover International Speedway for another tripleheader weekend on Oct. 5-7. The weekend includes the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race on Sunday, Oct. 7, the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race on Saturday, Oct. 6 and the “Crosley 125” NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race on Friday, Oct. 5.

For tickets or more information, call 800‐441‐RACE or visit DoverSpeedway.com.

