Richmond Raceway Partners with the Dominion Energy Charity Classic for Capital City Playoff Ticket Package

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) and the Dominion Energy Charity Classic (Charity Classic) have partnered to bring race fans and golf fans together as the Capital City becomes a fall playoff city. As part of the partnership, Richmond and the Charity Classic will offer an exclusive package for their playoff events with the Capital City Playoff Ticket Package. Fans will now be able to attend a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race at Richmond in September, and continue the fall playoffs with a visit to the Charity Classic in October.

For $50, fans will receive a ticket in the exclusive 21 and over CLIMAX CORNER Party Deck in Turn 4 to the Federated Auto Parts 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race on Saturday, Sept. 22 and a ticket valid for grounds admission for one day to the Dominion Energy Charity Classic PGA TOUR Champions event on Oct. 18-21. Fans can also add a ticket for $10 to the Professional Women’s Bowling Association (PWBA) Tour Championship in the Old Dominion Building at Richmond Raceway on Sept. 19. Package is available through Sept. 14.

“Richmond has evolved into a playoff city for professional sports with the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, PWBA Tour Championship, and the NASCAR Playoffs,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “Richmond Raceway is proud to partner with the Dominion Energy Charity Classic to bring our loyal fans together to experience an unprecedented playoff season in RVA this fall.”

“We are excited to partner with Dennis and the Richmond Raceway team in this playoff ticket package,” said Steve Schoenfeld, Executive Director of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. “In our short history in Richmond with the Charity Classic, it became clear very quickly that Richmond area residents are enthusiastic about supporting the many outstanding events in the market, so we look forward to providing an easy way for fans to experience playoff excitement this fall.”

The Federated Auto Parts 400 is the second race of the first round in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs “under the lights” on Saturday, Sept. 22. This will be the first time in track history Richmond will host races in the NASCAR Playoffs. The NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs will begin with the Go Bowling 250 on Friday, Sept. 21. Richmond will also unveil the DC Solar FanGrounds, as part of Richmond Raceway Reimagined, the track’s $30 million infield redevelopment project.

The Dominion Energy Charity Classic will be played at The Country Club of Virginia, James River Course, on Oct. 18-21. Jay Haas, Vijay Singh, 2016 Champion Scott McCarron, and David Toms have already accumulated enough earnings to qualify for the field. Defending champion Bernhard Langer is currently ranked fourth in the Charles Schwab Cup standings, which would put him in position to defend his title.

For more information on the Capital City Playoff Ticket Package, visit richmondraceway.com/offers.

Richmond Raceway PR