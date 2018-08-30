Kingsport Speedway K&N Championship Night

For the last points race of the season, drivers will strap in and battle each other for the right to call themselves champions.

This Friday will be our last points race of the season, drivers from each respective division will be crowned track champion.

2017 LMSC Track Champion, Kres Vandyke, trails current point leader Zeke Shell by 11 points.

Bruce Crumbley leads the way in the Pure 4 class, followed by Brandon Southerland.

Kevin Canter has wrapped up the Mod 4 Division title this year.

The Pure Street division is a close battle between Jay Swecker and David Strong.

The Mod Street class has a tight battle with points leader Royce Peters and rookie, Chase Dixon in second place.

We have 6 exciting divisions of racing that will be on the schedule for Friday

Divisions that will be featured races in the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series will be:

Modified 4 division, Pure 4, Mod Street, Pure Street, LMSC, and the Vintage class are also on the schedule.

K&N Championship Night at Kingsport Speedway is scheduled to take place on August 31.

Grandstands will open at 5 p.m. and racing will begin at 8 p.m.

Friday will also be fan appreciation night, fans will have the opportunity to go meet some of their favorite drivers on track before the race. There will be a fireworks show following the last race.

Adult admission is $10 and children 12-and-under are admitted free. Tier parking along Turns 3 and 4 is available for $10 per vehicle plus admission.

For more information on the Kingsport Speedway, visit our website at -www.newkingsportspeedway.com.

