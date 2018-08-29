Bud Light Ladies Night & Kids Gold Rush Highlight Macon IL Speedway This Saturday

After an outstanding turnout of 100+ drivers last Saturday night, Macon Speedway now enters the final month of its 2018 season. Just five nights remain, including the Saturday, September 1st Bud Light Ladies Night featuring $5 tickets for ladies. In addition to seven divisions of racing action, a kids (11 and under) gold rush will be held at intermission, with hundreds of dollars of coins being poured on the frontstretch to be picked up.

One of the top stories last week was the car count in the B-Mods, as 27 drivers were on hand. Heading into this week, Godfrey, IL driver Cody Stilwell is up by 42 points on Troy, IL’s Jerry Thompson. Each driver has claimed two feature wins this season. Tom Riech, Kevin Crowder, and Tim Hancock, Sr. complete the top five. The big winner this year has been Tim Hancock, of Mt. Olive, IL, who has won eight features but has missed three races. Hancock sits fifth in points.

The Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model division put on another thriller last week, as a last lap pass had fans on the edge of their seats. Ending up in victory lane for the sixth time was Dakota Ewing, of Decatur, IL. Guy Taylor came up a close second after leading the most laps. In the standings, Taylor leads Macon, IL driver Donny Koehler by 130. Ewing, Maguire, and Jake Little round out the top five.

The BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds had a strong field of cars last week and it ended up being a very clean, fast paced race. Ending up in victory lane was Curt Rhodes, who held off his son Zach in a heated battle. Tommy Sheppard, Jr. leads all drivers into the night with the standings advantage. Danny Smith, Curt Rhodes, Zach Rhodes, and Tim Hancock round out the top five.

One of the big surprises last week was the strong field of Street Stocks that showed up. What wasn’t a surprise was who ended up in victory lane, Jeremy Nichols. The Lovington, IL driver is always tough to beat when he makes an appearance. In the championship race, Shawn Ziemer leads Justin Crowell, Jerit Murphy, Larry Russell, Jr., and Terry Reed.

The DIRTcar Hornets and Sportsman will race as well as the Micros By Bailey Chassis, giving fans a little bit of everything when it comes to cars.

At intermission, kids 11 and under will be welcomed onto the track for the kids gold rush. Kids will be split into a few different age groups and change will be strewn about to be picked up.

Pit gates will open at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps will start at 6:00, and racing will go green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $12 but $5 for the ladies. Kids 11 and under are free.

Macon Speedway PR