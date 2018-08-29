Speedway STEM Expo Mixes Racing and Education

Race fans looking to speed up their learning curve before the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 weekend can do so in style, with the first STEM Expo on Sept. 28 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Attendees can enjoy an educational, in-depth look into how the technologically advanced world of motorsports operates and evolves. The expo features interactive stations displaying attractions including NASCAR inspection laser technology, reaction-testing platforms, Q&A sessions featuring dignitaries including Darrell Waltrip and Max Papis as well as opportunities to build your own race car and test your skills against fellow attendees.

The speedway’s STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) program hosts more than 12,000 students every year from schools throughout the Southeast. Students from elementary schools to high schools enjoy STEM Tours, which take place at zMAX Dragway and include lessons in motorsports-related subjects including weight distribution and friction.

Additionally, attendees can take a shuttle ride to the Turn 4 Sun Deck to watch a Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 practice session. The Turn 4 Sun Deck will also feature simulator rides and hands-on displays.

Students get in for just $15, while adults get in FREE. Registration ends Sept. 14. Click here to sign up and take in all of the fun, which includes displays, food, games and giveaways in addition to live demonstrations.

TICKETS:

To purchase Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 or Drive for the Cure 200 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina race tickets – which include admission to the Sept. 29 Sammy Hagar concert – call the 1-800-455-FANS (3267) or shop online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com .

MORE INFO:

Fans can connect with Charlotte Motor Speedway and get the latest news by following on Twitter and Instagram, becoming a Facebook fan or downloading the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.

CMS PR