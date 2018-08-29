Card Trick Expert Rick Smith To Wow Crowds at Pennzoil AutoFair

World-renowned magician Rick Smith Jr. will magically appear at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the two-day Pennzoil AutoFair presented by Advance Auto Parts, Sept. 7-8 with an act that has to be seen to be believed. Carrying with him a deck of cards and a bag of tricks, Smith will awe the crowd while he defies the laws of the universe in an up-close performance of card throwing and trickery.

At the age of 7, Smith launched his career in magic by researching and developing a portfolio of illusions including card-throwing, close-up magic and sleight of hand. After countless practice runs and abracadabras, Smith began booking events while still in high school. From there, his popularity grew and Smith went from performing at birthday parties to performing on national television in shows such as ABC’s Shark Tank, America’s Got Talent and The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Smith’s trademark card-throwing landed him three world records in the Guinness Book of World Records where he holds the title of highest playing card throw, farthest playing card throw and most accurate playing card throw.

Performing more than 600 shows each year, Smith entertains the likes of children and adults around the world, making car enthusiasts the next to fall under his spell. Disappearances, appearances and levitations are just a few of Smith’s grand illusions that will make spectators’ jaws drop.

Charlotte Motor Speedway will host Smith at the Pennzoil Autofair on Friday and Saturday of the four-day automotive spectacular. Don’t miss Smith and his one-of-a-kind performances at 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday in Victory Lane.

MORE INFO:

The Pennzoil AutoFair Presented by Advance Auto Parts features more than 50 car club displays and more than 10,000 vendor spaces offering an array of automotive parts and memorabilia. More than 1,500 collectible vehicles of all makes and models will be available for sale in the car corral that rings the 1.5-mile superspeedway. In addition, kids can enjoy face-painting, bounce houses, and other games and entertainment in the Play Zone.

Hours for the Sept. 6-9 automotive extravaganza are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

TICKETS:

Single-day tickets are $11 each day for adults. Admission is FREE for children 13 and under with an adult. A four-day weekend pass is available for just $32 plus tax. To buy tickets, AutoFair attendees can call the speedway ticket office at 1-800-455-FANS (3267), shop online or buy them at the gate.

FOLLOW US:

