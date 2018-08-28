Five Buck Admission For Fans @ Friday's Lincoln IL Speedway Finale

It’s hard to believe but the 2018 season is set to come to an end this coming Friday, August 31 at Lincoln Speedway, in Lincoln, IL. The year has seen some great racing with side-by-side action, slide jobs, rivalries, and tight point battles for the championship. Fans will have their final chance to check it all out this Friday night and admission to the grandstands is just five dollars as part of the BRANDT sponsored event.

The Five Buck Nights are always popular with the fans, as not only do they receive admission to the grandstands for just $5, the concession stands have great combo deals for just $5. This week’s special will be a hot dog, polish sausage, or corn dog plus an order of fries or chips, and a drink for just $5. All of the other track favorites such as cheeseburgers, hamburgers, and tenderloins will also be for sale while supplies last.

When it comes to the on track action, many eyes will be fixed on the tight championship battle between the son-father combo of Austin and Brian Lynn. Currently the son, Austin, leads by just four points over his dad, Brian. Austin will be looking for his first Lincoln Speedway championship, while Brian looks to add to his already impressive trophy case. Four points is the difference of two positions. If they happen to end the night tied, the tiebreaker is feature wins. Currently, Brian has one, while Austin is looking for his first. If wins can’t break the tie, 2nd place finishes would be next tiebreaker and right down the line. Mike Brooks, Ray Bollinger, and Brandon Roberts complete the top five in points.

The DIRTcar Pro Late Models have had some barn burners this year, with solid fields of cars and great racing. The 2018 championship battle has been a good one as well and may go right down to the final lap as Springfield, IL’s Guy Taylor leads by just eight points over Roben Huffman. Dakota Ewing may be the favorite to win the feature itself, as he has claimed three wins out of just five starts and sits third in points. Michael Maestas and Kyle McMahon sit fourth and fifth in the standings.

The Nutech Seed DII Midgets presented by Bailey Chassis have had consistent turnouts of 12-14 cars per event this season and have had some exciting races. Mason City, IL’s Andy Baugh has a comfortable lead in the standings, up 70 on Springfield, IL’s Daltyn England. Baugh has won three of the seven features. Mark McMahill, Kevin Battefeld, and Josh Thomas complete the top five.

The DIRTcar Hornet division has a relatively close battle heading to the final night and it comes down to a pair of Decatur, IL drivers. Jeremy Reed leads the points by 16, an eight position difference, over Adam Webb. The two drivers have finished atop the national standings for Hornets before and have been tough at the ¼-mile this year. Reed has two feature wins, while Webb is still looking for his first at the track this season. Former track champion, Cook Crawford is third, while Eric VanApeldoorn and Kodi Landholt are fourth and fifth.

A solid field of Sportsman is expected in their only 2018 appearance at the track. The semi-regular division at Macon Speedway has seen good fields of cars this year, especially at the Springfield Mile just two weeks ago. Many of the same drivers are expected to contend for the only Sportsman trophy of the year at the track.

Rounding things out will be the Midwest Big Ten Street Stocks. The event will be paying $500 to win and will see some of the best Street Stock competitors in the Midwest. In two division events this season at the track, Jeremy Nichols, of Lovington, IL, has won both. Galesburg, IL’s Robert Cottom, Decatur, IL’s Terry Reed, and hometown favorite Justin Crowell have also been solid. In Big Ten points, Nichols is followed by Crowell, Reed, Rudy Zaragoza, and Darrell Dick.

Pit gates open Friday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps start at 6:00, and racing will begin at 7:00. Grandstand admission is just $5, while kids 11 and under are free.

Macon Speedway PR