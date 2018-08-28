Field Turf Installation Underway to Get ROVAL™ Ready

The ROVALution is in full swing, as Charlotte Motor Speedway is getting ROVAL™ ready with less than 35 days to go before the inaugural Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 roars to life on the 17-turn, 2.28-mile ROVAL™. The speedway’s frontstretch has undergone a transformation of sorts, with the finishing touches being put on 112,000 square feet of Sports Fields synthetic turf.

Additionally, the speedway will debut a new 80-foot tall, nine-foot-wide pedestrian bridge between ROVAL™ turns 2 and 3. The bridge features an open walkway, two elevators and fan access to ROVAL™ camping and the infield Circle K convenience store.

A revamped concourse area under the Grand National grandstand includes throwback-themed imagery, refurbished restrooms and an upgraded Lucky Dog Saloon in one of the most sought-after seating areas for the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 race weekend.

Speedway operations staff began the 10-week process by removing grass and an eight-inch layer of dirt before placing GeoTech fabric and an eight-inch layer of stone into the space, followed by field turf and sand.

The turf – which required 616,000 pounds of sand and 5,400 hours of planning and installation – is designed to slow cars down in quicker fashion. The turf is also more environmentally friendly and easier to maintain than the natural grass which preceded its installation. In addition to the turf’s competition-based benefits, race fans will use it for fan access to race-weekend events including Trackside Live and the Sammy Hagar and The Circle concert on Sept. 29.

Race fans will witness the new turf, bridge and concourse area for the first time when the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 race weekend gets underway with Bojangles’ Qualifying on Sept. 28.

CMS PR