“Turn 4 Turn Up” to rise high above LVMS during South Point 400 weekend

In a continuing effort to enhance its fan experience, Las Vegas Motor Speedway is rolling out the “Turn 4 Turn Up” at next month’s South Point 400 weekend.

The special gathering spot – located on the concourse level outside Turn 4 – will feature everything from a Ferris wheel to a swimming pool, food trucks, music with a live DJ, games and drink specials during the Sept. 14-16 race weekend. Turn 4 Turn Up will serve as one of several cooling zones LVMS is implementing throughout the facility, and the festival-like atmosphere will give fans the chance to see NASCAR racing like never before.

“We’re always looking for creative ways to enhance the race-day experience, and the Turn 4 Turn Up is certain to be a big hit among our fans – especially those who consider themselves millennials,” LVMS President Chris Powell said. “People come to sporting events searching for new and unique experiences, and this new festival area will be a great spot for our visitors to do exactly that. I don’t think any other speedway can offer the variety of activities we do, and this new area gives us an even wider array of ways to entertain our visitors.”

Turn 4 Turn Up will be open to all ticketholders during the weekend. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Pacific Time on Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

LVMS’s South Point 400 weekend begins with the Star Nursery 100 NASCAR K&N Series West race at the Dirt Track on Thursday, Sept. 13, before moving to the superspeedway for three consecutive days. The World of Westgate 200 Camping World Truck Series race is set for Friday, with the DC Solar 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series event following on Saturday and the South Point 400 MENCS playoff kickoff capping the weekend’s racing on Sunday.

To order tickets or specialty passes for race weekend, call 1-800-644-4444 or log on to www.LVMS.com.

LVMS PR