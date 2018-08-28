Street Stock 75-lapper/$1000-to win headlines Mahoning Valley Speedway action this coming Saturday

Finally – Mahoning Valley Speedway got a race meet in the books this past Saturday after tolerating three consecutive rainouts and it turned out to be a well-received evening of stock car racing as nearly 100 teams filled the pit area and an enthusiastic crowd filed into the grandstands.



It would be the only race the track was able to get in during the month of August. Now looking ahead to September and the last four regular shows before the post season gets underway, Mahoning Valley rolls into action this coming Saturday with all seven divisions headlined by a 75-lap/$1000-to-win Street Stock feature.



Also on the docket will be Modifieds, Late Models, Dirt Mods, Sportsman Modifieds, Pro 4s and Hobby Stocks.



Front gates open at 4 pm, racing begins at 6:00 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $16, $2 off for students, seniors 65+ and active military. Children under 10 are free. Pits will open at 11:30 am.



Early paid practice ($25 per car) will be from 12:30 to 3:30. Regular warm-ups begin at 4:30. Pit admission for this night is $30 members, $40 non-members. Driver sign-ins will be from 3:00 to 4:15.



On Saturday, September 8 the line-up will consist of Modifieds, Late Models, Street Stocks, Dirt Mods, Sportsman Mods and Hobby Stocks.



The following week, September 15 the Pro 4s will get a special 40-lap/$400-to-win feature. Also joining the stockers that night will be the American Three Quarter Midgets.



September 22 is the final day of points for all seven divisions.



Saturday afternoon, September 29 starting at 2:00 pm the speedway will host a Small Car Enduro, Jr. Car Enduro, Vintage TQs and a Small Car Demo Derby.



For additional news and updates log onto www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com or Facebook. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located just a few miles west of Lehighton on PA 443 and is adjacent to the Mahoning Valley Farmers Market.



MVS PR