Richmond Raceway Begins Two-Day NASCAR Test

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) started two days of NASCAR Tests today as construction continues for Richmond Raceway Reimagined, the track’s $30 million infield redevelopment project. Race teams and drivers participated in the test as preparation for the first-ever NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend at Richmond on Sept. 21-22. While race teams worked in the new Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garages, race fans who purchased a DC Solar FanGrounds pass for the NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend received hard hat tours through the new fan-viewing walkways in the garages.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers participating in the test include: Justin Allgaier of JR Motorsports, Aric Almirola of Stewart-Haas Racing, Ryan Blaney of Penske Racing, Chris Buescher of JTG Racing, Cole Custer of Rick Ware Racing, Austin Dillon of Richard Childress Racing, Ty Dillon of Germain Racing, Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing, Jimmie Johnson of Hendrick Motorsports, Matt Kenseth of Roush Fenway Racing, Kyle Larson of Chip Ganassi Racing, Paul Menard of Wood Brothers Racing, David Ragan of Front Row Motorsports, and Bubba Wallace of Richard Petty Motorsports.

The NASCAR Test at Richmond will continue on Tuesday, Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with grandstands open to fans from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fans who have purchased a DC Solar FanGrounds pass for the first-ever NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend on Sept. 21-22 will have an opportunity for a hard hat tour of the modernized infield.]

Richmond Raceway PR