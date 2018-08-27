Grandview Tries Again With PPB Forrest Rogers Memorial, $10k to Win, Saturday Night

There are ten thousand reasons for dirt track Modified talents to be at Grandview this Saturday. The Rogers Family will be trying, for the third time, to beat Ma Nature and present the annual Pioneer Pole Buildings Forrest Rogers Memorial. The 50-lap event for the T.P. Trailers NASCAR Modifieds and visitors will reward the winner with $10,000.



Two previous attempts were rained out but everyone involved is optimistic that the event will be run along with the Late Models and Sportsman.



In addition to the $10,000 several of the Grandview regulars are looking to improve their positions in the point standings so they can take home a larger chunk of the NASCAR/track point battle payoffs. And the Late Model and Sportsman racers are also down to just two point events remaining which means each position in each feature is very important.



In the Pioneer Pole Buildings Forrest Rogers Memorial Craig Von Dohren will be looking to earn his fourth straight win and ninth overall during his impressive career. Jeff Strunk has two wins as does Duane Howard and Meme DeSantis. Ray Swinehart is a three time winner while Kevin Hirthler has a win to his credit. Visitors that have been successful in winning the Rogers Memorial including Billy Pauch Sr. with two wins while Danny Johnson and Ryan Godown have been to victory lane once.



On Saturday night the Modifieds will top their part of the program with the 50-lapper that remembers the man who had the idea for the track and then built the track with help from his son, the late Bruce Rogers. The Sportsman and Late Models will top off their show with 25-lap features.



The Low Down and Dirty Meet & Greet, starting at 5 p.m. in the main gate area, will be featuring Modified racers Briggs Danner, Justin Grim and Brad Grim. Spectator gates open at 5:30 p.m. with racing at 7:30 p.m.



Just a reminder that advance tickets for the 48th annual Freedom 76 paying $25,000 to win are available at the speedway. Advance tickets are priced at $35 while tickets on race day will run $40.



Current point standings show Mike Gular, without a feature win, still able to hold on to the top spot with 3296 points. Ten time champion Jeff Strunk has moved into second spot have earned two wins and 3232 counters. Craig Von Dohren, also a ten time champion, has three wins and holds down third with 3116 markers. Duane Howard is fourth, no wins, 3010 points.



Sophmore ace Louden Reimert with no wins to his credit has been consistent and holds the top spot in the Sportsman division with 2516 points. Second is held by one feature winner Brad Grim with 2350 tallies. Brad Brightbill is third with 222 points and no wins. Fourth spot belongs to Mike Lisowski with one victory and 2238 markers. Rounded out the top five is veteran Craig Whitmoyer also without a win but 2121 points.



Having lead for the entire season Danny Snyder tops the Late Models with three wins and 20127 points. Close behind is Kyle Merkel with a win and 1876 points. Third spot going into the Saturday races is two feature winner with 1845 tallies. Defending champion Chuck Schutz, two features to his credit, is fourth in the standings with 1843 markers and fifth is held by Steve Todorow, winner of winner feature, with 1840 counters.



Fans coming out for the Saturday action can expect to see some tight racing as the point battles are down to the final two Saturday nights of racing.



Adult admission for this Saturday is $25 while youngsters 6 through 11 pay just $5 and kids under 6 are admitted FREE. Pit admission for those with NASCAR license is $30. And there is FREE PARKING on the speedway grounds.



For additional information check in at www.grandviewspeedway.com, Facebook or telephone 610.754.7688.



Grandview Speedway PR