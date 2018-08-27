Lucas Oil Raceway (IN) Events Lead Up To Brickyard 400

2018 brings a new month for the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. With the change from July to September for the NASCAR Cup event, a number of other short track racing events have been moved to give fans a great week of racing. Included will be a pair of great events at Lucas Oil Raceway, on the city’s west side.

For Track Enterprises, a racing promotion company based in Central, Illinois, the excitement level is high for the new dates, as the July weather has been brutally hot the last couple of years. The new date for the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards is Friday, September 7 at Lucas Oil Raceway. In addition to the Shore Lunch 200 presented by Load Trail, the Thunder Roadsters will race and a pre-race autograph session will be on track.

The following night, Saturday, September 8th, Lucas Oil Raceway will be the site of the Rich Vogler Classic 100 for the USAC Silver Crown Champ cars. Adding to what should be a great event will be the best in Super Late Model racing running in the “Winner Take All” Speed51 Super Select. The $10,000 top prize will be claimed by one of 20+ drivers locked in by winning big races across the country. It will be a who’s who list of stock car racing in an event sanctioned by the Champion Racing Association (CRA).

The two Lucas Oil Raceway events will be surrounded by plenty of great racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, including Midgets on Wednesday and Thursday, September 6th and 7th at the newly built dirt track inside of turn three. The NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series will race on Saturday and Sunday afternoon as well, making for a great five day getaway for racefans in Indianapolis.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets for the Lucas Oil Raceway events at the gate on raceday. Info and discount tickets for the ARCA race are available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200. Fans can also “Save Big Money At Menards” on ARCA tickets.

For the ARCA event, pits will open at 9:30 AM, practice will begin at 2:00 PM, General Tire pole qualifying will be at 6:00, the Thunder Roadster feature will be at 7:00, and the Shore Lunch 200 presented by Load Trail will be at 9:00.

Saturday’s USAC Silver Crown/Speed 51 Super Select festivities will begin with pits opening at 12:00 PM, hotlaps at 3:00, qualifying at 6:00, and racing will go green at 7:00.

For more information on these events, visit www.trackenterprises.com or call the office at 217-764-3200.

Lucas Oil Raceway PR