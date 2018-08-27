Get Down with Talladega Superspeedway’s VIP Tailgate Experience at The Compound!

Bring the tent, fire up the grills and relax at Talladega Superspeedway’s VIP Tailgate Experience at The Compound. The gated tailgate area, located just outside the track adjacent to the start-finish line behind Legends Village, will give race fans plenty of prime real estate for a ton of fun at an affordable price during its doubleheader NASCAR Playoff weekend, Oct. 12-14.

The VIP Tailgate Experience at The Compound offers roomy 15’ x 25’ reserved spots and the short walk to the grandstands makes it stress-free for fans to continue the enjoyable experience inside for the (Oct.14) “wildcard” 1000Bulbs.com 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event, as well as the (Oct. 13) Talladega 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race. Both have playoff implications in each respective series.

The family-friendly area, which is comprised of more than 90 premium paved and gravel tailgate spots, poses as the perfect destination for fans to display their NASCAR driver/team spirit. Personal tailgating equipment allowed includes items such as 10' x 10' tents, grills, smokers, chairs, games, coolers, etc. within each reserved space. Fans can tailgate the entire weekend (Friday-Sunday) for only $150 per spot. Saturday only ($60 per spot) and Sunday only ($100 per spot) packages are also available.

A space holder in the VIP Tailgate Experience at The Compound must also purchase at least one 1000Bulbs.com 500 ticket. Each site holder will receive six wristbands per day for guests to enter. Up to four additional wristbands may be purchased by the space holder for each day. Recreational vehicles and oversized automobiles are not permitted and there will be no overnight parking or camping allowed in the area. For more information, guidelines and policies, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway. com/parking, or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

The doubleheader NASCAR Playoff weekend kicks off with FREE Friday (Oct. 12) and will allow fans to witness qualifying - that will determine the starting lineup for Saturday’s Talladega 250 - from the grandstand for FREE (entry begins at 4 p.m. CDT). Saturday’s (Oct. 13) slate also includes practice and Foodland/Food Giant Qualifying for the 1000Bulbs.com 500. The Talladega 250 is set for a noon CDT start. Sunday’s (Oct. 14) 1000Bulbs.com 500 gets the green flag at 1 p.m. CDT. Anyone holding a Sunday ticket will also have access to the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert presented by Wind Creek Casino and Hotel, located in the infamous infield at the 2.66-mile venue.

