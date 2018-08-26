Zeiner Dominates Late Model 50; Brown Notches 4th Street Stock Main; Kapish 4 Cylinder Victor; Burkett earns career first.

The 2018 season started out picture perfect for Zane Zeiner who cruised to the opening day Plum Air 100 victory. Since then it has been an up and down season for the Bath Pennsylvania native. Zeiner would lead the field to the green over North Carolina’s Jerick Johnson. Johnson got close enough to Zeiner one time to possibly challenge for the lead by Zeiner would quickly pull away to his 3rd win of the season. Johnson, new point leader Steve Shultz, Travis Fisher and Mike Sweeney completed the top 5.

Broc Brown and Jerick Johnson were heat race winners

Broc Brown cruised to his 4th street stock feature of the season out dueling Mike Pollack. Pollack who would charge from his 12th starting spot after a thrilling victory two weeks ago. Brown would hold off multiple restart challenges from a number of different drivers. Several caution flags would slow the event. Surprisingly enough after a tremendous feature event two weeks ago, the street stock feature took a little over an hour to complete 30 laps.

Ahner and Kocher were heat race winners.

Ryan Burkett has steadily improved over a number of weeks at Evergreen Raceway. Burkett who is consider a Jr driver at the Speedway has been competing weekly in the 4 cylinder division. Burkett also runs in the select amount of Jr 4 Cylinder events. Burkett has finished 2nd twice but notched his first career stock car win this past Friday night. Kenzie Adams who made her stock car debut was 2nd followed by two time winner Cayden Ayre.

TJ Kapish outdueled point leader and best friend Harry O’Neill Friday night to notch his second win of the season in the 4 cylinder division. Kapish and O’Neill would put on a thrilling show for the fans winning by half a car. Josh Oswald, Joey Barbush and Kevin Kruczek would complete the top 5.

O’Neill and Oswald were heat race winners

Results

Late Model (50) 1. Zeiner 2. Johnson 3. Shultz 4. Travis Fisher 5. Mike Sweeney 6. Nick Ross 7. Broc Brown 8. George Ramos III 9. Brian Romig Jr 10. Todd Cooper 11. Jacob Kerstetter 12. Rich Cooper DNS Robbie Kutz Frank Hughes

Street Stocks (30) 1. Broc Brown 2. Mike Pollack 3. Brian Halecki 4. Bobby Kibler 5. Todd Ahner 6. Frank Petroski 7. Bobby Hunsicker 8. Anthony Tombasco 9. Chad Miller 10. Dan Pawlicki 11. Jason Harman 12. Kevin Makarewicz 13 Brayden Spencer 14 Rich Paciotti 15. Charlie Castiglione 16. Eric Kocher DQ Ken Erney

4 Cylinders (25) 1. Kapish 2. O’Neill 3. Oswald 4. Barbush III 5. Kruczek 6. Rebecca Barbush 7. Jay Kanor 8. Jimmy Ayre 9. Pete Verwys 10. Steve Kreitzer 11. Lee Glowatch 12. Kayden Ayre 13. Zeb Farber 14. John Ayre 15. Ryan Burkett 16. Beau Drobot 17. Mark Hammer 18. Bob Doknovitch

