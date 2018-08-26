Post Race Recap 8-25-18 from Larry King Law's Langley Speedway

Following up last weekend’s racing, The Hampton Heat 200, many of the local area gang of Taylor Waste Services Late Model race teams were back on hand to participate in this week’s twin race action. Heading into the latter part of the race season, points championships start to become the topic of conversation. While in each division, there are always comers and goers, first time winners, who’s hot and who’s not. Consistency at the front along with winning races dictates the champion, the race team and the glory of the 2018 race season at Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway. Mentioned earlier, the Taylor Waste Services late Models headline the evenings race card followed up with racing from the Pepsi Grand Stocks. Also, on the evenings fare were the Casey Cycle Corp Bandeloros, Harris Truck Shop Super Trucks and the Casey Cycle Corp Legends. Rounding out what was sure to be an eventful evening were the Bojangles Enduros. Here’s a recap of all the racing action.

Cycle City Corp Bandeloros Twin 15 Laps: Jacob Derrick began the afternoon qualifying session by putting his hot rod on the pole. The quick lap was set at 20.920 seconds with Ryley Music starting second just fifty two thousandths from the time set by the pole sitter. Layton Harrison, Autumn Weaver and Logan Clarke made up the five fastest in Bando qualifying. Green flag was shown and the pole sitter, Jacob Derrick lead the field into turn one. What seemed to be a soft start to the race got interesting early when Layton Harrison harassed the pole sitter Derrick for the race lead. Harrison looked fast early as Derrick did a great job of blocking the moves. Halfway in the feature, the battle was no different when finally, the grid overtook the race leader Derrick handing over the lead to Layton Harrison. Autumn Weaver with Ryley Music took advantage in the change of the lead for second and third. But from there Layton Harrison would motor on for the race win. Harrison from Victory Lane, “Yeah, the #18, #8 and the #47 gave me a good battle. Like to thank all my sponsors, mom dad, Jason”, said an exhausted race winner.

Race number two would start with the wave of the green flag and race one winner Layton Harrison would lead the field into turn one. The grid was set according to how they finished the first race with Layton Harrison leading lap one. The first caution of the evening came when Jacob Derrick and Tristian McKee went around. Back to the green, Harrison continued to lead with Ryley Music in tow when the second caution waved to the apparent flat tire to Ryley Music’s car surrendering his second place spot. Harrison once again nails the restart to continue his race lead, this time, Logan Clarke and Wyatt Philyaw were single file with the leader as the hallway went up on the board. But on this night, Layton Harrison would be just too much and goes on to sweep both Bando race features.

Race Results (Unofficial) #1

#43 Layton Harrison; 15 #18 Autumn Weaver; 15 #47 Ryley Music; 15 #22 Wyatt Philyaw; 15 #15 Logan Clarke; 15 #4 Alek Andrecs; 15 #9 Aiden Millette; 15 #12 Bradan Andrecs; 15 #48 Wesley Newell; 15 #87 Kenton Case; 15 #8d Jacob Derrick; 14 #73 Andrey Marrero; 13 #7 Tristan McKee; DQ

Race Results (Unofficial) #2

#43 Layton Harrison; 15 #15 Logan Clarke; 15 #22 Wyatt Philyaw; 15 #18 Autumn Weaver; 15 #8d Jacob Derrick; 15 #4 Alek Andrecs; 15 #12 Bradan Andrecs; 15 #9 Aiden Millette; 15 #48 Wesley Newell; 15 #87 Kenton Case; 15 #73 Andrey Marrero; 14 #47 Ryley Music; 4 #7 Tristian McKee; DQ

Taylor Waste Services Twin 75 Laps: In looking to get his season turned around, Greg Edwards put his machine on pole clocking in at 15.640 seconds and denying brother Danny Edwards Jr of the pole. With an all Edwards front row, Connor Hall, Mark Wertz and Brenden Queen completed the Late Model best in the afternoon time trials. In honor of VFW Night of the Races, each of our nations armed services were honored with their insignia on the top five qualifiers in the Late Model division. Pole sitter Greg Edwards carried the Air Force colors, Danny Edwards Jr had the Marines. Connor Hall wore the Coast Guard colors with Mark Wertz with the Army insignia and Brenden Queen having on his ride the Navy colors. Green flag was given to the grid as Greg Edwards secured the race lead by turn three of the first lap. Danny Edwards Jr was equal to the task who soon elected to fall in line of the leader. Early stages saw the leaders amounting a lead leaving Connor Hall in third, Mark Wertz in fourth and Brenden Queen, fifth a whole a straight away on back. Several laps later and shy of the halfway, race leader Greg Edwards has separated himself from the second place ride of Danny Edwards Jr by six lengths. Laps later saw Terry Carroll pick up the five spot leaving Queen in sixth when Mark Wertz did the same to Connor Hall for third. But back up front, Greg Edwards was on a tear and picking off the field one by one. Leaving all but four cars on the lead lap, Greg Edwards goes wire to wire and wins the first late Model feature. Edwards from Victory Lane, “Like Reverend Potter said, turn a set back into a comeback”, proclaimed the race winner. “We were dead last in the Hampton Heat, worked on this car, never gave up. Charlie High gave me a brand new motor to put in here and this thing is a bullet. The car was just good all day, we were pretty happy about it in practice, it wasn’t the fastest but it was consistent. Maybe these last seven races, we have a chance to come back”.

In the Late Model second feature, the mandatory eight car invert was given to the field handing Justin Carroll the pole forcing earlier race winner Greg Edwards an eighth place starting position but elected to go to the rear. With the green in the air, Justin Carroll secured the lead by turn two but the lead would be short lived when Connor Hall took the lead on lap five of the race. Coming through the field would be runner up finisher Danny Edwards Jr in second followed by Mark Wertz who was on the move early as well. With the race leader having a ten car length lead, the battle for second would take place as Mark Wertz scooted by Danny Edwards Jr for the spot. Meanwhile, Greg Edwards only needed twenty laps before making his way to fourth and at this point, could use a caution for a shot at the leader, Connor Hall. Halfway saw Greg Edwards as the fastest car on the track, closing in on the leaders of Mark Wertz and race leader Connor Hall. Laps later, Greg Edwards was able to work his way underneath Wertz for second who then turned his sights on the leader with thirty laps remaining in the feature. Continuing his charge, once at the bumper, the race leader could not hold off Greg Edwards and gave up the lead. After a brief caution late in the race, Greg Edwards who started in the rear would go on to sweep both late Model races, Edwards from Victory Lane. “We elected to start twelfth with the cars that were there I felt it was a better spot to fall back to so we could take our time coming through. I felt like I was able to save some tires trying to get to the front. This car has just come a long way since we started, gotta thank everybody, thank God first. Everybody on this team works so hard, it’s a great night”.

Race Results #1:

#97 Greg Edwards; 75 #26e Danny Edwards Jr; 75 #55 Mark Wertz; 75 #77 Connor Hall; 75 #90 Terry Carroll; 74 #03 Brenden Queen; 74 #88 Thomas Marks; 74 #91 Justin Carroll; 74 #16j Bubba Johnston; 74 #25 Craig Eastep; 73 #9 Rodney Boyd; 73 #71 Paul Debolt; 11

Race Results #2:

#97 Greg Edwards; 75 #55 Mark Wertz; 75 #77 Connor Hall; 75 #25 Craig Eastep; 75 #71 Paul Debolt; 75 #26e Danny Edwards Jr; 75 #16j Bubba Johnston; 75 #03 Brenden Queen; 75 #90 Terry Carroll; 74 #9 Rodney Boyd; 73 #91 Justin Carroll; 58 #88 Thomas Marks; 28

Pepsi Grand Stock 40 Laps: Tim Wilson continued his qualifying tear of race poles, his lap at 17.751 seconds bettered the lap of Sammy Gaita who earned the two spot on the grid. Paul Lubno, Brandon Hinson and Michael Waters were the series five best in qualifying. Green flag racing waved in the air and pole sitter Tim Wilson took flight. Sammy Gaita had to fend for himself who soon fell into the clutches of Paul Lubno who picked up the second spot in the early laps of the race. Following on through was Brandon Hinson as well for third leaving Gaita likely frustrated in fourth. Back up front, Lubno was cutting into the race lead of Tim Wilson as the halfway drew near. Then came the battle for the lead, Wilson had it, Lubno wanted it. The race leader would do a great job of making Lubno use his car up but with just a slip, Lubno took advantage and the race lead changed hands. New race leader Paul Lubno once by Tim Wilson would then motor on to victory in Grand Stock competition. Lubno had this to say from Victory Lane, “We don’t have a cape on, we just have it figured out right now”, said the race winner. “Tim Wilson will give you a run for your money, he sat a blistering lap in qualifying. They’ve been working on that race car getting it faster and faster, if this was a twenty five lap race, he had this one. I want to thank all the Veterans out here today, VFW, thank Liberty Baptist for supporting the race track, thank you all for your services”

Race Results:

#14 Paul Lubno; 40 #17 Tim Wilson; 40 #29 Brandon Hinson; 40 #24 Sammy Gaita; 40 #2m Michael Waters; 40 #51 Grant Blasingame; 40

Casey Cycle Corp Legends 25 Laps: Dillion Spain grabbed up the Legends series pole laying down a lap set at 18.048 seconds. The lap knocked off the hot wheel of series points leader Tommy Jackson Jr into a share of the front row in second. Daniel Silvestri, Spencer Saunders and Ryan Matthews were the five fastest in Legends series qualifying. Green flag was shown to the grid as Dillion Spain would lead lap one. Soon after, the first caution to the feature for Tucker Jones who looped it in turn two. With the green flag waving once again, Spain would continue to show the way. But on this restart, Tommy Jackson Jr would begin to set up the race leader into a hopeful mistake. After a brief battle, Tommy Jackson Jr would take the lead bringing Daniel Silvestri with him for second. While Spain was dealt the third spot on the grid, he soon would work around Silvestri for second when the halfway came and went. Meanwhile, as that battle unfolded, leader Tommy Jackson Jr checked out. The second caution to the race came with eight laps to go setting up a potential, drama filled restart for the race leader. But it would all be but drama filled as the race leader Tommy Jackson Jr nailed the restart to continue his lead. Then the third caution to the race as Daniel Silvestri gets into the back of second place Dillion Spain. With just five to go, Spencer Saunders would get a shot at race leader Jackson but nothing doing as Tommy Jackson Jr wins in Legends series competition. Jackson Jr from Victory Lane. “Yeah, the car was great, it was good all day. We missed it a bit in qualifying but with five laps into the race, it came to life and we never looked back from there. I just can’t thank enough to VFW for sponsoring the night, thank all the Veterans that served and all from Liberty Baptist Church came out to watch”.

Race Results:

#87 Tommy Jackson Jr; 25 #7 Spencer Saunders; 25 #88 Ryan Center; 25 #14c Connor Jones; 25 #17 Devon Courtney; 25 #51r Ryan Matthews; 25 #97 Daniel Silvestri; 25 #14t Tucker Jones; 24 #4 Chris Hayes; 24 #27 David Steele; 24 #7s Dillion Spain; 20 #31 Carter Wood; 1

Harris Truck Shop Super Trucks 25 Laps: Chase McAdams picked up the Super Truck series pole with a hot lap at 18.972 seconds. Jacob Carr would get the second spot on the grid followed by Keith Wheeler, Dustin Mullins and Rick Poust in afternoon qualifying. Green flag would wave at the thirteen truck field as Chase McAdams would lead lap one. But then on the same lap came the first caution when Keith Wheeler went around off the bumper of Dustin Mullins. With the race going green again, McAdams would win the restart and continue his race lead. Rick Poust assumed the second position and hard charging through the field would be Dustin Mullins after serving a penalty in the previous caution. Jacob Carr was on the move as well coming through the field as the early laps clicked off. But back up front, Chase McAdams was on the move himself sporting a twelve truck length lead. Great racing was seen for third when Richard Ellis had to surrender the position to Jacob Carr with Dustin Mullins following through as well. But then the second caution when Jacob Carr and the lapped machine of Allie Plum got together. Back to another restart, McAdams wins the restart but after serving an early penalty and starting from the rear, Dustin Mullins was there to challenge for the race lead but it was Chase McAdams who would go on to win. Chase McAdams from Victory Lane, “Want to thank Langley Speedway, thank y’all VFW for coming out tonight and thank you Harris Truck Shop for sponsoring the division”.

Race Results:

#62 Chase McAdams; 25 #31 Richard Quinn; 25 #24 Elysia Potter; 25 #9 Rick Poust; 25 #38 Paige Cain; 25 #66 Wayne Lyon; 24 #11 Allie Plum; 23 #88 Jacob Carr; 16 #65 Shannon Lester; 11 #27 Keith Wheeler; 1 #53h Jason Halter; 1 #3 Ryan Huff; 1 #19 Dustin Mullins; DQ

Bojangles Enduros 35 Laps: In deciding the grid for the Enduro series, a pill draw determines the pole sitter and pulling the one pill would be Patrick Johnson with Robert Dezero as the front row. With the green flag waving in the air, Robert Dezero would lead lap one of the event with Brandon Franks in the second spot in the early laps of the race. With a brief halt to the race, Dezero continued to show the way with Franks, Keller, White and Raglan as the top five. Laps later and just shy of the halfway, new race leader Brandon Franks had the point. Latter portions of the race saw Christian Keller coming through the field taking the second spot and taking aim at the race leader. After one last stop to the race, Christian Keller would take advantage of the leaders sail up the track and make the pass for the lead. From there, Christian Keller crossed the stripe first and won the Enduro feature. Keller from Victory Lane, “Man it been crazy, it’s been a crazy year. I lost my dad New Year’s Eve so, I had to figure something out to keep my mind busy so I came out here and built me an Enduro. Like to thank the Lord first, second my beautiful wife and everybody’s help on the car, this is a blessing”.

Race Results:

#6k Christian Keller; 35 #9f Brandon Franks; 35 #17 Alex Floroff; 35 #30 Rick Walsh; 34 #95 Ronald Klein; 34 #33 Michael Kanary; 33 #84n Phil Nelson; 33 #25 Ryan Vinson; 33 #26 Derek Johnson; 33 #47 Nate Lundin; 33 #88 Mikey Chinn; 33 #32 Vicky Connor; 31 #85 Robert Hiby; 31 #52 Patrick Johnson; 27 #4 Wendell White; 25 #00 Robert Dezero; 22 #77 Mike Raglan; 15 #02 Mike Joyner; 2 #22 Bill Eaker; 2

Note: Race results for both Bandeloros features are unofficial at the time of this release. Pending further post race tech, should results change, notification of such would be forthcoming once results go official.

Langley Speedway PR